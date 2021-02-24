BOYNTON BEACH | St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach has announced an engraved brick program to support the mission of the seminary.
Pope Francis has declared this year be celebrated in honor of St. Joseph, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the naming of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church. The seminary plans to honor the saint by offering engraved bricks surrounding the statue of St. Joseph on the seminary’s campus.
Donors may purchase a personalized brick to memorialize loved ones or their family legacy. The location of this treasured statue is particularly serene, and is a spot where seminarians come to pray. They often ask St. Joseph, who cared for the Child Jesus, to watch over them as they prepare themselves to serve the Body of Christ, the Church.
The donation for each brick is $500, however, there is a limited quantity of bricks. To fill out the order form for an engraved brick, visit svdp.edu/bricks.