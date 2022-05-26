NORTH PALM BEACH | Hispanic/Latino parishioners attending Encuentro XXXIV in the Parish Center of St. Paul of the Cross Parish were excited to be back in person at their annual spiritual encounter May 22, 2022. After being a live online event last year, it was refreshing to return to a face-to-face gathering with their diverse Catholic Church family.
Following a busy afternoon of talks, discussions, music and prayer for people of all ages, Father Duván Bermúdez, director of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Hispanic Ministry and the School of Christian Formation, summarized what was accomplished.
“Today we’re very happy because almost 600 people were present. Twenty-four parishes were present today in our Encuentro,” he said. “We are very happy and tired, but more important, our community continued working on our pastoral plan for our Diocese of Palm Beach.”
The main goal of this Encuentro was to learn and reflect on the 2022-30 pastoral plan for Hispanic ministry, especially in the areas of family, youth, formation, social justice and joint ministry. Everyone in attendance listened to Father Bermúdez and others, then split up into smaller groups to discuss issues related to the pastoral plan.
The diocesan gathering, with “We are all church, let us all evangelize” as the theme, was recorded for webcast by Radio Católica Online TV.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided at the closing Mass, with Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, diocesan director of vocations, delivering the homily. He spoke about how the apostles and early disciples had their own “encounters” to discern where the Holy Spirit was leading them. Those meetings were similar to the synodal experience to which Pope Francis has called the church and the Encuentro that so many Hispanic Catholics participated in at the North Palm Beach parish.
Father Daza-Jaller said he wanted to connect the current church with what occurred among believers thousands of years ago. He highlighted “the first reading (Acts 15:1-2,22-29) in which we heard of two new disciples who were sent along with Paul and Barnabas, who weren’t consecrated, who were laypeople.” Those attending the Encuentro are just like them, “commissioned” to go out and spread the Gospel of Christ to the ends of the earth, he said.
Continuing that inspirational tone, he linked his message with the second reading (Rev 21:10-14,22-23) about the heavenly Jerusalem. “That’s what we’re called to be. The Church is called to be this heavenly Jerusalem, and that’s how we evangelize,” Father Daza-Jaller said. “But ultimately, it’s the Holy Spirit who is the one who sanctifies us and make us his holy city.”
Father Bermúdez said moving forward on the pastoral plan for Hispanic ministry will involve significant effort in parishes.
“The next step is to visit each parish and to start to create a special pastoral group in the parishes. It’s necessary to go to each parish to continue to accompany the people who were present here,” he said.
Beatriz Capo, a volunteer who assists Father Bermúdez and his Hispanic ministry team, was jubilant following the event. She said the number of people who attended was more than expected.
“I worked at a table on social justice. The people were very interested. At the beginning, it was a little difficult, but the people at the end were very interested in what they were presenting,” said Capo, a member of St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton. “They understood and they participated a lot. Because when people don’t participate you should be worried. But they talked and asked questions, and it was a very dynamic session.
“I love it. Praise God. It was the Holy Spirit who moved us to come here.”
For information on Hispanic ministry activities in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry/. To watch the Radio Católica Online TV webcast of the Encuentro, go to https://youtu.be/QppmpqJ1rHU and https://youtu.be/EejzQ6CrNvE.
