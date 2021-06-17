Vero Beach | Capri Crespo, an eighth grade graduate from St. Helen School in Vero Beach, was recently recognized by the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools as a Louis V. Gerstner, Jr. Distinguished Scholar. This scholarship program awards academic funds to gifted young people graduating from public or Catholic elementary schools to attend a Catholic high school. The scholarship is awarded over four years during the student’s high school career and totals $44,000.
Capri will attend John Carroll Catholic High School in Fort Pierce and expressed that she values a Catholic education because “it provides the opportunity to learn and practice our faith freely in a safe environment.”
“I felt welcomed and accepted immediately after coming to St. Helen Catholic School for middle school. I am well prepared for high school, and I look forward to the challenging curriculum offered at John Carroll Catholic High School and making new friends,” remarked Capri.
School Principal Lisa Bell said, “Our biggest pride is the legacy of so many alumni that have done something greater with their lives – in academics and beyond. Our school is a close-knit community, and we are so proud of Capri and the dedication she shows toward her education, in stewardship, and caring for others. She is a wonderful example of what it means to make good things happen.”
Corey Heroux, principal of John Carroll High School, presented Capri with the scholarship award at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. She stated, “St. Helen School students have a long-standing and strong reputation of success at John Carroll Catholic High School, serving as leaders in all areas of our school, from the classroom to the sports field and beyond. I am looking forward to welcoming Capri to our campus in August.”
St. Helen Catholic School educates the whole child—mind, body, and soul. The four pillars of the school’s mission are faith, academics, service and leadership. For more information about St. Helen Catholic School, visit www.sthelenschoolvero.org or call 772-567-5457. Follow the school on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @SHCSVero.
