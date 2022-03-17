The faithful are invited to the 4 p.m. Monday, April 4, taping of the TV Mass that will air on Easter Sunday. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.
Participants are asked to wear their Easter best outfits and be seated no later than 3:45 p.m. to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord. The Easter Mass will air Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. on CW34, on the diocesan website (www.DiocesePB.org) and on Facebook at @DiocesePB.
