JUPITER | The popular 5 a.m. sunrise resurrection Mass in Spanish on Easter Sunday, April 17, organized by the young adult group of the diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, is set to return this year after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The location will be Carlin Park, 400 Florida A1A in Jupiter.
The main celebrant will be Father Jaime Dorado, administrator of San Juan Diego Pastoral Center in Fort Pierce, which is affiliated with St. Anastasia Parish. He was appointed 16 years ago to work with Hispanic young adults from about 15 parishes.
He said the young adults try to make the Mass a special event. “I serve them and I’m happy to be with them at this Mass,” he said.
This will be the 17th sunrise Easter Mass within the diocese. It began with less than 100 people, and attendance has grown every year.
Father Dorado said they started the annual liturgy in Lake Worth, but the parking area was eventually too small to accommodate the vehicles. It was moved to Carlin Park, then to a stadium in Stuart.
Now it’s back at Carlin Park, where they have a large space to celebrate the Mass.
“We have good people helping us,” he said. “We need a very good sound system and stage because it’s a bigger congregation now.”
The music is always wonderful at the Easter celebration, Father Dorado said. “Oh, yes. We have different choirs. Sometimes local from here, sometimes they come from other countries like Colombia or the Dominican Republic.”
At first, the sunrise celebration was specifically for the young adults, he said, but it has expanded to include anyone who wants to attend. Through the years, the Mass has attracted people from as far away as Miami and Orlando.
“Every year the Mass is at 5 a.m., so when sunrise comes we are at Communion time, and it’s a beautiful experience,” Father Dorado added.
All who are interested in attending are asked to wear white to symbolize holiness and new life in the resurrection of Jesus.
For information about Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry/. To contact the San Juan Diego center, call 772-468-0806.
