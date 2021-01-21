In her diary, St. Faustina wrote, “You will prepare the world for my final coming.”
In carrying out this message, local faithful have set up a booth at the South Florida Fair dedicated to the message of Divine Mercy.
The booth will feature books, complimentary rosaries, pamphlets and religious article about the Divine Mercy message given to St. Faustina.
For more information, call 978-376-7778 or email JesusLoveYouMore33@yahoo.com. The South Florida Fair Grounds are located at 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. The Divine Mercy Booth is located in the tent by Yesteryear Village and is open now through Jan. 31.
Face masks are required at the fair and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Visit www.southfloridafair.com for details.
At left is a photo of stained glass window with the Divine Mercy image from Divine Mercy Chapel of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles.