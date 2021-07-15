The Office of Vocations and Seminarians will offer an in-person discernment retreat for men at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, July 30-Aug. 1, 2021. It will be for men ages 18 to 40.
This will be an opportunity for men to discern their vocation, while spending time with several priests of the diocese and current seminarians. Advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/3qtRsDy.
For updates on this event and more, follow the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Vocations and Seminarians on Facebook and Instagram @pbvocations.
