Honoring Our Lady

The Hispanic community of St. Matthew Parish in Lake Worth celebrated the solemnity of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, King of the Universe on Nov. 19, 2022, and venerated an icon of Our Lady of the Rosary of Chiquinquirá, which is honored in Colombia, Venezuela and Peru. Many miracles have been attributed to the Marian image from the 16th century.

During National Vocation Awareness Week, Nov. 6-12, the diocesan Office of Vocations held events to spotlight the roles that people play in the Catholic Church and the need for dedicated service to the faith. Seminarian Jedidiah Preble talked about his faith journey Nov. 6 at a Theology on Tap gathering in Fort Pierce. Sister Jadwiga Drapala of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ the Lord was one of the speakers at a confirmation retreat Nov. 12 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Delray Beach.

