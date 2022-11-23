Honoring Our Lady
AIM Retreat Dec. 3
BOCA RATON | The AIM Ministry of St. Joan of Arc Parish, which serves the spiritual needs of adults with physical disabilities, will host an online retreat Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The discussion will be centered on “Jesus is Coming: Prepare to Share the Reason for Our Hope,” led by Msgr. Stephen Bosso.
To request a link to the retreat or to find out more about AIM (Achieve, Inspire, Motivate), go to https://aimretreats.org or contact AIM team leader Margarita Castellon at 954-821-6077.
No One Buried Alone service Dec. 2
ROYAL PALM BEACH | A No One Buried Alone memorial service, during which the cremated remains of more than 100 souls will be laid to rest, is set for noon Friday, Dec. 2, in the outdoor chapel at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.
Every deceased person deserves to have a dignified burial. That is the message behind No One Buried Alone, a partnership that began in 2011 between the Diocese of Palm Beach, Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery and the Palm Beach County Division of Human Services. All of the deceased were either abandoned at death or died with no family or friends to take care of funeral arrangements. The community is invited to attend and pray that God grants them eternal rest. The presider at the service will be Father Gabriel Ghanoum, director of the No One Buried Alone ministry, who is also director of palliative and spiritual care at HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis, affiliated associate professor for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and pastor of St. Nicholas Melkite Greek Catholic Parish in Delray Beach.Father Ghanoum accepts responsibility for the remains when no one else comes forward and provides a loving and dignified burial service. The cremains are placed in a special crypt at the cemetery.
For more information about the cemetery and how to donate to the No One Buried Alone ministry, visit https://ourqueen.org/no-one-buried-alone/.
Holy Day of Obligation Dec. 8
The solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Thursday, Dec. 8, which commemorates the conception of the Virgin Mary in her mother’s womb, is a holy day of obligation, meaning that Catholics are required to attend Mass.
The dogma of the Immaculate Conception, proclaimed in 1854 by Pope Pius IX, said: “The most Blessed Virgin Mary was, from the first moment of her conception, by a singular grace and privilege of almighty God and by virtue of the merits of Jesus Christ, Savior of the human race, preserved immune from all stain of original sin.”
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops suggests that the faithful observe the feast by attending Mass and praying the Hail Mary before meals.
