The Diocese of Palm Beach is delighted to welcome Dylan McKay and Saúl Guerrero as new seminarians for the diocese. These men have answered the call to vocations and have chosen to peruse a path of prayer, reflection and study, which also requires sacrifice, discipline and determination. As examples of Christ’s light in the world, these seminarians will strive to lead a life worthy of their holy calling. Along with the solemnity and reverence of their call to priesthood, the seminarians share comradery, laughter, fun and an earnest desire for human connection between themselves and the flock they will come to serve. These men each bring their distinct perspectives and experiences as a child of God to their faith journey, enriching their priesthood formation. Here are brief profiles on each seminarian that reveal a glimpse of their humanity within their search for the divine.
Dylan McKay
Hometown: Downingtown in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Favorite saint: Saint Maximilian Kolbe, because he showed what great love looks like by sacrificing his life for another.
Person who influenced calling to the priesthood: Father Dennis Gonzales, who approached me one day about checking out seminary.
Favorite quote: C.S. Lewis said, “True humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.”
Book currently reading: “Pilgrimage – My Search for the Real Pope Francis.” I have gained a better understanding and appreciation for the childhood of Pope Francis, the type of individual he his and his journey to becoming a pope.
Favorite hobby: I enjoy photography, which I have been doing since high school and I enjoy it because it’s a wonderful way of expressing creativity, connecting with others and exploring God’s beautiful creation.
Bucket list item: Visit the Vatican City in Rome
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite sport: Tennis
Languages spoken: English, and I speak a bit of Spanish, but am not yet fluent.
An interesting fact: I have alopecia and haven’t had hair since I was about 5 years old.
Saúl Guerrero
Hometown: Fellsmere
Home Parish: Our Lady Of Guadalupe
Favorite saint: I have a huge devotion to the Blessed Mother, especially Our Lady Of Guadalupe. I just love how she cares for each and every one of us. The way she takes us to her beloved son is truly something beautiful. I also like St. Martin De Porres because he was so simple and obedient. How he cared for the poor really shows the great love he had for everyone.
Person who influenced calling to the priesthood: Heriberto Roman, the leader of the Fellsmere prayer group.
Favorite quote: Padre Pio of Pietrelcina said, “Prayer is the key which opens up God’s heart.”
Book currently reading: “The Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska,” I have been able to see how she cherished her prayer life. She has helped me to grow more intimate with the Lord.
Favorite hobby: Playing golf and soccer. Favorite soccer team is Real Madrid.
Bucket list item: To visit Fatima, Portugal, and see where the Blessed Mother appeared.
Favorite food: My mother’s cooking, which is Mexican food. However, I enjoy Chinese food as well.
Languages spoken: English and Spanish
Interesting fact: I like praise and worship music.
Do you think God is calling you to enter the seminary? Put your faith into action by visiting diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/ to learn more about the call to priesthood. Follow the Office of Vocations on Facebook and Instagram @PBVocations.
