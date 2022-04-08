ORLANDO | In honor of priests — diocesan, religious and retired — the Florida Catholic offers profiles of those celebrating anniversaries in 2022. This year, the Palm Beach Diocese celebrates three priests marking 50 years.
50 YEARS
Franciscan Father Richard Florek
People who know Father Richard Florek use words such as friendly, compassionate and sincere to describe him, but one woman, who knows him well, described him as a model Franciscan and priest who is “always present for people and constantly living the Catholic faith through his actions.”
“I never thought about becoming a priest,” Father Florek said. “One day the vocations director from the province visited our high school. He asked me if I wanted to become a priest. I said ‘yes.’”
It was a sudden move by the young man, and no one expected he would pursue the priesthood. Yet, in May, Father Florek celebrates 50 years as a priest proving the decision was a good fit.
A native of Buffalo, New York, he joined the Franciscan community just out of high school in 1962, and was ordained a priest May 20, 1972, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany, New York. On that day, he officially became a Conventual Franciscan friar of St. Anthony of Padua Province.
Father Florek has served as a teacher, parochial vicar, spiritual advisor and pastor in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland and Florida. He is now serving his second assignment at St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach as a parochial vicar. He first came to the parish in 2005, to serve as pastor, but was asked by his provincial in 2014 to step in to fill an emergency assignment to help out an ailing priest.
Four months later, upon the priest’s recovery, Father Florek was able to return to Boynton Beach to be with his small Franciscan community of priests, his parish family and the secular Franciscans who call the parish home and look to Father Florek for spiritual guidance.
“It has been very rewarding helping people. I especially enjoy administering the sacraments,” he said.
Looking back, Father Florek recalled his Catholic family who were active at the neighborhood parish of St. Casmir Parish. As a boy, he took part in youth ministry and served the parish. He especially enjoyed helping the pastor with the weekly bulletin printed on an old printing press.
After elementary school, he attended Bishop Ryan High School near the church run by a small community of 17 Franciscans of St. Anthony of Padua Province, that included brothers and religious priests. In his sophomore year, he and his buddy, Leo, landed a job after school helping in the Franciscan’s kitchen. The youngsters packed the men’s dishes in a dishwasher after the dinner meal so the Franciscans could rush off for their evening prayer.
“It only took about 25 minutes,” said Father Florek about the little job that influenced his life in a big way. “I got to know them and liked what I saw. They worked together. They lived together. It was a big family.”
It was in his senior year when the vocations director for the province visited the school to talk about vocations. When the director asked if anyone was interested in the priesthood, Father Florek didn’t hesitate to answer.
At that time, he was only 17, and didn’t know much about the priesthood, what it entailed, or even a lot about the Franciscans way of life. But he talked to his parents and to his priest and the process of joining the community began. As a novice, he studied at St. Joseph Cupertino Novitiate in Ellicott City, Maryland, and St. Hyacinth College and Seminary in Granby, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1967, with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.
As a student friar, he taught at Archbishop Curley High School for boys in Maryland, before enrolling for further studies at St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in Rensselaer, New York, where he earned a degree in theology.
He took vows of poverty, chastity and obedience at his ordination, which established his priestly journey to serve the Lord and follow in the footsteps of St. Francis of Assisi, founder of the Franciscans. He wanted to imitate the humility of Christ and to minister to the least, the neglected and the forgotten in society.
Father Florek described St. Francis of Assisi during a St. Francis feast day celebration at St. Mark, which the Florida Catholic covered. He said St. Francis truly loved Jesus and witnessed his faith daily through his actions.
“Most of his life, he was found in deep prayer. We all need to pray, to sit down and be one on one with the Lord.”
He said that St. Francis wanted to be a great follower of the Lord and when he preached, he preached through his Christ-like actions. “When we leave the church, we should go out and preach through our actions,” he said.
Benedictine Archabbot Douglas Nowicki
From Mister Rogers Neighborhood to missions in Brazil and China, from inner city schools in Pennsylvania to a parish on Florida’s Gold Coast, Benedictine Archabbot Douglas Nowicki always found it is a beautiful day in his vocation when he is able to be an extension of Christ’s presence.
“Everyone is in need of help in life, whether in Brazil or China, a wealthy parish or a poorer parish. Whether they are a college student or seminarian or someone in need of anointing in the final days. Each experience is unique but that is one of the great gifts of the ministry to be able to respond to the need of a particular moment in life as an extension of Christ’s love,” said the golden jubilarian. “Every responsibility has been fulfilling and a great blessing. I’m grateful to the Lord for giving me this call and for giving the grace to accept the call.”
A native of Pennsylvania, the 76-year-old professed vows for the Order of Benedictine in 1966 when he was 21. He was ordained to the priesthood at the St. Vincent Archabbey. Basilica in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, May 21, 1972, by Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Much of his ministry has revolved around education. In the late 1970s to mid-1980s, he served St. Vincent College in Latrobe as chair of the psychology department, and then as associate academic dean.
After serving as pastor of a parish in Pittsburgh for two years, he served as secretary of education for the Diocese of Pittsburgh for five years.
Along with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a Master of Divinity degree, Arcabbot Nowicki earned a doctorate in clinical psychology. During his time at St. Vincent College, he also was a member of the staff in the behavioral science department at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. It is from there the Benedictine forged a friendship with a famous Presbyterian minister — Fred Rogers.
“I served as a psychological consultant to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood from 1978 to 1984,” the archabbot recalled of the Latrobe native. “Fred Rogers was a good friend. He was called to serve God, and did so on television. We have Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College to carry forward the mission of nurturing the well-being of children and families.”
The Fred Rogers Center was established to support and enrich those who help children learn and grow across multiple disciplines, including early learning, education, communication, health and media. Archabbot Nowicki is well-versed in its mission because it was established in 2003 — the time he served as the 11th archabbot of St. Vincent.
His tenure as archabbot — an appointment which began in 1991 — continued for three decades until his retirement in 2021. At that time there were 175 Benedictine monks who ministered in 25 parishes nationwide. In 2021, St. Vinent College included 600 students in Latrobe, and another 60 in the order’s mission seminaries in Brazil and China.
“I did a visitation every year to Sao Paolo, Brazil, where the seminary was located,” Archabbot Nowicki said, adding there were 22 monks in Brazil. “I was on the Benedictine commission in China and Rome. The mission is in Taiwan. The monks study in the seminary in Latrobe and go back to China to serve. … They are dedicated and a great asset to the Church in China.”
At the time of his retirement, Msgr. Thomas Klinzing, pastor of St. Edward Parish in Palm Beach, extended an invitation to his Benedictine friend to assist at the parish. He’s been there for more than a year, but will head back to Pennsylvania this summer.
“The people at St. Edward are so wonderful. I feel very privileged to continue to serve,” Archabbot Nowicki said.
That seems to be a commonality of all the parishes and institutions where Archabbot has served; whether the community is in an inner city or a wealthy neighborhood, they are open to ministry from the Benedictine monk who always finds it a privilege to serve.
“Ministering the sacraments daily — funerals or marriages or Eucharist or anointing — all of these are very real experiences offered when people are facing life-changing moments in their lives,” he said. “To be able to share the biblical wisdom of Christ during those times, to let them see the love of Christ during those times, it is a great blessing for me and very fulfilling.”
Passionist Father Edward Wolanksi
During a mock ceremony in his youth, Passionist Father Edward Wolanksi heard the call from God that he would one day serve in the Church.
“I heard very clearly some day this will be for real,” he recalled. “That was the first time it dawned on me that somebody was telling me something.”
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Father Wolanski is a member of the Passionist Congregation. He was ordained a priest May 19, 1972, by Passionist Missionary Bishop Reginald Arliss at Immaculate Conception Monastery in Jamaica, New York. He celebrated his first Mass as a priest on Pentecost Sunday, 1972.
In his years of his priestly ministry, he has crisscrossed the United States offering parish retreats, weekend retreats at various retreat houses, priest and religious retreats and novenas. He had served as parochial vicar at St. Peter Parish in Greenville, North Carolina; vice-rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral and Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, North Carolina; and pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Parish on Shelter Island off Long Island, New York. Father Wolankski currently part of the Passionist Community at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center.
Listening to God’s call has been a blessing for the priest, and along with hearing that call in his youth, he also heard the voice of God throughout his vocation. In one instance, it cemented his love of the sacrament of reconciliation. In a book by Patty Grasher entitled, “101 Inspirational Stories about the Sacrament of Reconciliation,” Father Wolanski shared an experience about the sacrament from his first year of priestly ministry. At that time, he was sent to a small, rural parish to preach a mission. On a Saturday afternoon, he sat down inside the church to “hear confessions.”
But no one came to confession to partake of the sacrament. As he prayed in the church, he heard a voice speaking to him and asking “What are you doing here?”
No one was in the church, but Father Wolanksi recalled how the voice was clear and continued to speak to him. The young priest determined it was the voice of God, and that God reminded him as the faithful seek forgiveness with God through the sacrament, it is a privilege for priests to share in “the most intimate moments” between God and his people. Since that day, Father Wolanski wrote he has loved to celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation.
“A great peace came over me and a deep sense of awe. I realized in that moment that celebrating the sacrament of reconciliation was not a job a priest did, but an awesome responsibility and privilege,” Father Wolanski wrote. “I find that my knowledge of God deepens through being his instrument. I am amazed at the ways God uses me during the sacrament of reconciliation, and the blessing it is to those who approach the sacrament in faith and hope.”
Through his vocation Father Wolanski has lived by the words: “Trust God. It’s his call.” He would want anyone who is discerning a vocation to the priesthood or religious life to also take those words to heart.
“It doesn’t all depend on me. It depends on me depending on God and trusting Him,” Father Wolanski said in an interview with the Florida Catholic. “God does call us throughout our life. Each (vocation) is a gift from God. When we look at life as a gift from God and trust Him, then he directs us in that particular vocation so that it’s fruitful and joyful.”
Along with serving at the retreat center, Father Wolanksi enjoys getting in the dirt gardening. The priest also loves cooking. “Although now as I am getting older I don’t have the opportunity to cook as much,” he said, adding. “My parents taught me well.”
