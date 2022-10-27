High School Retreat at seminary
All Saints' Day
The solemnity of All Saints, Tuesday, Nov. 1, during which Catholics celebrate and honor the heroes of the faith, is a holy day of obligation, meaning that the faithful are required to attend Mass.
As early as the fourth century, the Church had set aside a day to honor all martyrs. It was in the seventh century that May 13 in Rome was introduced as the “feast of All the Holy Martyrs” by Pope Boniface IV. By the 12th century, the date had been transferred to Nov. 1 in the universal church.
On the following day, the commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls’ Day), the church prays that those who have died will rest with God. It’s not a holy day of obligation, but many choose to attend Mass to pray and seek intercession for their deceased loved ones.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will celebrate All Souls’ Day with a 10 a.m. Mass Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach, in the outdoor chapel. To contact the cemetery, visit www.ourqueen.org or follow it on Facebook.
3 Masses honor different professionals
Three special liturgies for specific groups of people are scheduled in the next several weeks.
A White Mass honoring all health care professionals for their faithful service will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach. The Mass is sponsored by the Palm Beach Physicians Guild of the Catholic Medical Association, with a reception afterward courtesy of Knights of Columbus Council 13996.
A Red Mass for members of the legal profession will take place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, sponsored by the Guild of Catholic Lawyers of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the celebrant. A fellowship brunch ($25 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for the judiciary) will follow in the cathedral’s Family Life Center. RSVP for the brunch to patience.a.burns@gmail.com.
A Mass for Catholic real estate professionals will take place Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 21689 Toledo Road, Boca Raton, sponsored by the Catholic Realtors Guild. Bishop Barbarito will be the celebrant. A luncheon will follow in the parish center. The cost will be $40 in advance. Contact Deborah Bacarella to reserve your seat or learn about sponsorship opportunities before Nov. 15. She can be reached at 561-239-2300 or DebBacarella@gmail.com.
