High School Retreat at seminary

PLB High school retreat

Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations and seminarians, speaks at Mass Oct. 18, 2022, during the FOCUS 11 Retreat for juniors at Cardinal Newman and John Carroll high schools. The retreat, held at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, included vocation talks, campus tours, prayer and recreation for about 200 students.
Life March in Boca Raton

Participants in the Life March in Boca Raton dodge raindrops while walking from St. Joan of Arc Church to St. Gregory Episcopal Church Oct. 9, 2022, during Respect Life Month. Members of Knights of Columbus Council 13051 and many local parishes took part in the annual event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.