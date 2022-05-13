ANNUAL MARIAN FESTIVAL GATHERS FAITHFUL
Titus Brandsma sainthood
Those interested in watching the Sunday, May 15, canonization Mass for Titus Brandsma, Charles de Foucauld and others, will be able to tune in live on EWTN at 4 a.m., with a rebroadcast at noon. Check local cable providers for the channel. For information on the Brandsma canonization and its ties to the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/tribunalcanonical-affairs/fr-titus-brandsma.html and www.thefloridacatholic.org/dioceses/palm-beach/day-of-sainthood-to-finally-arrive/article_4e451b5e-cbb6-11ec-a77c-bfbff91bbc79.html.
Bishop to celebrate Memorial Day Mass
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will preside Monday, May 30, at the 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach. All clergy and laypeople of the Diocese of Palm Beach are invited.
The annual liturgy honors those who have died in service to the United States and anyone who has served in the military. There will be a special military tribute for men and women who have served.
A limited number of seats will be provided at the outdoor chapel, so people may want to bring a chair. The cemetery is one mile west of State Road 7 and three miles west of Florida’s Turnpike. Social distancing and facial coverings are recommended.
For more information, contact the cemetery at 561-793-0711 or visit www.ourqueen.org, or visit https://www.diocesepb.org/news/event/2022/05/30/memorial-day-mass/366410.
All invited to experience XXXIV Encuentro
The Diocese of Palm Beach’s Office of Hispanic Ministry will present its XXXIV Encuentro Sunday, May 22, from 1:30-6 p.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive in North Palm Beach. The theme of the diocesan meeting is “We are all church, let us all evangelize.” Father Duván Bermúdez, director of Hispanic ministry, said the goal will be to reflect on the 2022-30 pastoral plan for Hispanic ministry, especially in the areas of family, youth, formation, social justice and joint ministry. “I invite all the priests and laity of our parishes to respond with joy to this call and let us participate with the parish delegates so that we can continue together building the kingdom of God in our Diocese of Palm Beach,” Father Bermúdez said. “I ask our patron saint, Our Lady, Queen of the Apostles, to accompany us on this evangelizing journey.”
For information, contact Armando Garcia, administrative assistant, at agarcia@diocesepb.org or 561-775-9544, or visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/hispanic-ministry/xxxiv-encuentro.html.
Clergy appointments
Effective July 1, 2022:
Father Daniel Donohue, to parochial vicar of St. Juliana, West Palm Beach.
Father Armando León, to parochial vicar of St. Helen, Vero Beach.
Father Michael Cairnes, from parochial vicar of St. Anastasia, Fort Pierce, to parochial vicar of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, Palm Beach Gardens.
Father Pierre-Soul Estefont, from parochial vicar of St. Helen, Vero Beach, to parochial vicar of St. Philip Benizi, Belle Glade.
Father Tomasz Bochnak, from parochial vicar of Holy Redeemer, Palm City, to parochial vicar of Holy Family, Port St. Lucie.
Father Jacob Edwin Edezath, from parochial vicar of Holy Name of Jesus, West Palm Beach, to parochial vicar of St. Anastasia, Fort Pierce.
Father Duván Bermúdez, from in residence at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, Palm Beach Gardens, to in residence at St. John Fisher, West Palm Beach.
STUDENTS HONOR MARY AT CROWNING CEREMONY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.