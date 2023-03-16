Easter Sunday televised Mass
The faithful are invited to the 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, taping of the TV Mass that will air on Easter Sunday.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens. Participants are asked to wear their Easter finery and be seated no later than 1:45 p.m. to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord. The Easter Mass will air Sunday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. on CW34.
‘The Chair’ offers peek in American cathedrals
“The Chair,” a video series highlighting America’s dioceses and cathedrals, features a 24-minute episode on the Diocese of Palm Beach. The entire DeSales Media series, which explores the rich fabric and diversity of the Catholic Church through the eyes of the local bishop, can be viewed online for free.
All episodes of “The Chair” can be accessed at www.thechair.com/watchnow. Use this direct link for the Diocese of Palm Beach episode: https://thechair.vhx.tv/the-chair/season:5/videos/the-chair-palm-beach-fl. You may be prompted to sign in to view the videos by submitting your email address.
Advocates travel to Tallahassee for annual Catholic Days
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito joined members of the Diocese of Palm Beach during Catholic Days at the Capitol March 7-9 in Tallahassee. The group included high school students and teachers, seminarians, officials with the diocese and Catholic Charities, and many others.
Each year during the legislative session, Catholics from across Florida gather in Tallahassee to put their faith and civic responsibility into action at Catholic Days at the Capitol. The event offers participants the opportunity to see the legislative process in action. More than 300 Catholics from Florida’s archdiocese and six dioceses participated in the annual event.
On March 7, they shared a breakfast with Florida’s bishops and legislators, and later each delegation took a group photo with their bishop. A highlight of the event is the 48th annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit, which was concelebrated by Florida’s bishops March 8, to pray for those working in the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government.
Participants visited with their respective legislators (Florida House representatives and Florida senators) in individual meetings. Before those meetings, the conference offered a legislative briefing that focused on three bills that could serve as discussion points. Its backgrounders also offer responses to possible objections legislators might raise to explain their opposite stance on a bill. The three bills concerned the death penalty, abortion limits and school choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.