Easter Sunday televised Mass

The faithful are invited to the 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, taping of the TV Mass that will air on Easter Sunday. 

Catholic Days at the Capitol

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses with members of the Diocese of Palm Beach delegation during the Catholic Days at the Capitol March 7-9 in Tallahassee. The group included high school students and teachers, seminarians, officials with the diocese and Catholic Charities. and many others.

