Parishioners and staff from St. Anastasia Parish and School, teachers and students from John Carroll High School and others teamed up with St. Anastasia's middle-school students March 3, 2023m to pack 40,000 meals for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Fort Pierce parish center. The meals are destined for missions in Central America.

Parishioners and staff from St. Anastasia Parish and School, teachers and students from John Carroll High School and others teamed up with St. Anastasia’s middle-school students March 3 to pack 40,000 meals for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Fort Pierce parish center. The meals are destined for missions in Central America. 

Students from John Carroll High School and others teamed prepare to pack meals for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Fort Pierce.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses with pro-life advocates gathered for the 40 Days for Life vigil near 45th Street in West Palm Beach.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito prays March 2, 2023, during the 40 Days for Life vigil at the abortion center near 45th Street in West Palm Beach. 40 Days for Life aims to save the lives of children and women by maintaining a constant peaceful presence of compassion and prayer outside abortion facilities.

