Parishioners and staff from St. Anastasia Parish and School, teachers and students from John Carroll High School and others teamed up with St. Anastasia's middle-school students March 3, 2023m to pack 40,000 meals for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Fort Pierce parish center. The meals are destined for missions in Central America.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito prays March 2, 2023, during the 40 Days for Life vigil at the abortion center near 45th Street in West Palm Beach. 40 Days for Life aims to save the lives of children and women by maintaining a constant peaceful presence of compassion and prayer outside abortion facilities.
Parishioners and staff from St. Anastasia Parish and School, teachers and students from John Carroll High School and others teamed up with St. Anastasia’s middle-school students March 3 to pack 40,000 meals for Cross Catholic Outreach in the Fort Pierce parish center. The meals are destined for missions in Central America.
40 days for Life
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito prayed March 2, 2023, during the 40 Days for Life vigil at the abortion center near 45th Street in West Palm Beach. 40 Days for Life aims to save the lives of children and women by maintaining a constant peaceful presence of compassion and prayer outside abortion facilities.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.