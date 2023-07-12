Rescate prison retreat

The team of men who led the Rescate retreat in April at the South Bay Correctional Facility near Belle Glade.

Prisoners drew closer to Jesus through retreat

SOUTH BAY  |  The first weekend Rescate retreat was recently conducted by the Prison Ministry of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach at the South Bay Correctional Facility near Belle Glade. Volunteers are being sought for a second retreat in November.

Cardinal Newman new facility

An artist's rendering of the renovated north academic building at Cardinal Newman, which will include a new entry, welcome center, offices, science labs and classrooms.
Cardinal Newman new facility

Faculty members at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach celebrate the renovation project, which is expected to be completed in a year.

