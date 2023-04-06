Msgr. Tom Skindeleski baptized four students and confirmed two others in a school-wide Mass March 29 at St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton. The four who were baptized into the Catholic faith are Danilo Asbell, Kaleb Berman, Thomas Laverde and Tristan Rucker, and Alexis Craig and Emmanuel Lantigua received the sacrament of confirmation. Christian Brother Daniel Aubin, school president, said it was “a great witness to our school community and it is the first time this has occurred, at least during my tenure.”
The latest Luncheon 4 Life was hosted March 28 at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta and featured a talk by Lisa Rowe, CEO of Support After Abortion, a nonprofit that works with more than 800 agencies to offer hope and healing to people impacted by abortion.
From a political and religious standpoint, we understand how polarizing the subject of abortion can be, she said. But from a human standpoint, considerable work remains. It is the responsibility of caring individuals to reach out to families, friends, churches and communities to serve post-abortive women and men with compassion and dignity, Rowe said.
The next Luncheon 4 Life — a monthly pro-life event that features a complimentary meal for like-minded people to learn and network — is planned for Tuesday, April 18, at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie. The presentation will focus on the Save the Storks organization.
