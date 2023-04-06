Bishop's video messages

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito recently recorded video messages of hope and inspiration for Holy Week and Easter. To view the messages, go to the diocesan website at diocesepb.org, or https://vimeo.com/813554766 (Holy Week) and https://vimeo.com/813554359 (Easter).

Video messages from Bishop available

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito recently recorded video messages of hope and inspiration for Holy Week and Easter. To view the messages, go to the diocesan website at diocesepb.org, or https://vimeo.com/813554766 (Holy Week) and https://vimeo.com/813554359 (Easter).

Students baptized, confirmed

Msgr. Tom Skindeleski baptized four students and confirmed two others in a school-wide Mass March 29 at St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton. The four who were baptized into the Catholic faith are Danilo Asbell, Kaleb Berman, Thomas Laverde and Tristan Rucker, and Alexis Craig and Emmanuel Lantigua received the sacrament of confirmation. Christian Brother Daniel Aubin, school president, said it was “a great witness to our school community and it is the first time this has occurred, at least during my tenure.”
Luncheons for Life

Lisa Rowe, CEO of Support After Abortion, speaks at the March 28, 2023, Luncheon 4 Life at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.