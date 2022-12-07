Father Gabriel Ghanoum, director of the No One Buried Alone ministry, speaks during a memorial service Dec.. 2, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. The cremated remains of 101 souls, including three babies, were laid to rest in a special crypt at the cemetery, which partners with the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County Division of Human Services to give a dignified burial to those who were abandoned at death or died with no family or friends to take care of funeral arrangements.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses with the choir from St. Ann School in West Palm Beach that performed carols and helped decorate the Christmas tree Dec. 1, 2022, at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Palm Beach Gardens. Also attending were, from left, Father Nestor Rodriguez, St. Ann's pastor, Chris Hogan, school music and band director, and Susan Demes, principal.
PALM BEACH GARDENS | Parishioners are invited to the 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, taping of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s televised Christmas Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9993 N. Military Trail.
Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will be the main celebrant of the liturgy, which is set to air Christmas Day at 6 a.m. on WPTV, Channel 5, 7 a.m. on WPEC, Channel 12, and at 10:30 a.m. on CW34.
Come share the joy of the Christmas season with those who are unable to attend Mass in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.