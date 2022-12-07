No One Buried Alone Service 2022

Father Gabriel Ghanoum, director of the No One Buried Alone ministry, speaks during a memorial service Dec.. 2, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. The cremated remains of 101 souls, including three babies, were laid to rest in a special crypt at the cemetery, which partners with the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County Division of Human Services to give a dignified burial to those who were abandoned at death or died with no family or friends to take care of funeral arrangements.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses with the choir from St. Ann School in West Palm Beach that performed carols and helped decorate the Christmas tree Dec. 1, 2022, at the diocesan Pastoral Center in Palm Beach Gardens. Also attending were, from left, Father Nestor Rodriguez, St. Ann's pastor, Chris Hogan, school music and band director, and Susan Demes, principal.

