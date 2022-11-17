Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is joined by members of the diocesan Pastoral Center staff after he blessed 43 Boxes of Joy that were donated by employees Nov. 8. The Box of Joy program of Cross Catholic Outreach demonstrates Christ’s compassion by sending Christmas gifts to children in developing countries. Learn more at www.crosscatholic.org/boxofjoy.
CELEBRATING VETERANS DAY: Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022, was an occasion to thank and honor all service members at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach. St. Helen School in Vero Beach had a full day of activities, including a school assembly and veterans sharing their experiences with students.
COURTESY
CELEBRATING VETERANS DAY: St. Helen School in Vero Beach had a full day of activities, including a school assembly and veterans sharing their experiences with students.
COURTESY
CELEBRATING VETERANS DAY: At St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach, local military vets were invited to Mass and a special meal.
COURTESY
GivingTuesday, the global movement toward generosity, is coming Nov. 29. Don’t miss this annual opportunity to impact our local community.
On GivingTuesday, the Frank and Vera Ferola Charitable Foundation will match donations to the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal up to $25,000. Currently in its 34th year, Lumen Christi (which means “Light of Christ”) eases the financial burden on parents who desire a Catholic education for their children. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the appeal reach families in need. There are also numerous marketing perks for various levels of donations. Click here to donate today: www.diocesepb.org/lumen-christi/lumen-christi-scholarship.html.
