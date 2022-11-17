Box of Joy donations

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is joined by members of the diocesan Pastoral Center staff after he blessed 43 Boxes of Joy that were donated by employees Nov. 8. The Box of Joy program of Cross Catholic Outreach demonstrates Christ’s compassion by sending Christmas gifts to children in developing countries. Learn more at www.crosscatholic.org/boxofjoy.

