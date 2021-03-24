ORLANDO | In honor of priests — diocesan, religious and retired — the Florida Catholic offers profiles of those celebrating anniversaries in 2021. This year, the Palm Beach Diocese celebrates three priests marking 50 years and two priests marking 25 years.
50 Years
MSGR. THOMAS KLINZING
Msgr. Thomas Klinzing spent more than 20 years as judicial vicar in the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Tribunal and Canonical Affairs and currently serves as a judge in the office. But sometimes when he goes to work in that capacity, he wears a sport shirt instead of a clerical collar. The reason? To stem an intimidation a lay person might feel the title of “judge” or “judicial vicar.”
“People often get scared when they get a letter saying they’re summoned to meet the tribunal,” said Msgr. Klinzing recalled in a 2014 interview with the Florida Catholic. “We try to be pastoral and help people see the heart of the Church, not its rules.”
The work of the Tribunal, which he explains advise the bishops and priests on the laws of the Church, has been a heart of the priest’s ministry, which will mark 50 years in May. He served as a judge in the Matrimonial Tribunal in the Diocese of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where he was ordained a priest May 8, 1971. He has also lectured on canon law at St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
Born June 10, 1942, in Freeport, Pennsylvania, he attended Catholic grade school and Freeport Area High School. Although he studied chemical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, he grew interested in Church service by attending Mass. He switched to St. Mary University in Baltimore and got a master’s degree in theology and divinity at St. Vincent Seminary. He also has a bachelor’s and licentiate degree in Juris Canonici from The Catholic University of America. He was ordained May 8, 1971, at Most Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
Msgr. Klinzing served four parishes and a hospital chaplaincy in Pennsylvania before coming to the Diocese of Palm Beach in 1992. He served at St. Edward Parish in Palm Beach for four years as parochial vicar before serving as rector of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. In 2001, he was appointed administrator at St. Thomas More in Boynton Beach for nearly a year before going to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles in Royal Palm Beach. He has also served as trustee of the savings trust fund, member of the finance council, archives committee and college of consultors, plus an exofficio member of the presbyteral council.
In 2011, Msgr. Klinzing returned to St. Edward Parish, when he succeeded Father Francis Lechiara, who died suddenly at the age of 79. The former priest had served the parish for nearly two decades and touched many lives. Msgr. Klinzing was good friends with Father Lechiara, and during his installation as pastor of St. Edward, Msgr. Klinzing recalled Father Lechiara’s great faith and said he could be long remembered in the hearts of many. He also thanked Bishop Barbarito for the appointment of pastor and said to him, “I am humbled by your trust.”
Whether on a parish level or serving in the Tribunal, Msgr. Klinzing said it is paramount to reveal the human side of the ministry. “I meet broken lives every day,” he says. “You try to bring some healing.”
Even his prized possessions reveals his human side, one of which is his mother’s rolling pin that belonged to his grandmother before her. And another possession — the bookmark that Pope John Paul II used during his 1987 visit to the University of South Carolina in Columbia. “I emceed at his appearance at the stadium,” he recalled.
FATHER THOMAS SKINDELESKI
The Very Rev. Canon Father Thomas Skindeleski has come a long way from the 8-year-old boy who played priest and said Mass at home or in a neighbor’s garage with improvised vestments and vessels, and Necco wafers and tea for the bread and wine.
Yet his dedication to the priesthood and ministry is anything but pretend. In a 2005 interview with the Florida Catholic, Father Skindeleski said he felt “very much influenced by the sterling examples of our parish priests,” especially those who visited the parish school. “I loved the Eucharist and often used my lunch period to pray in the high school chapel to help my decision for the future. I made a final decision to enter after my junior year in high school,”
A native of Philadelphia and one of four children born to John and Genevieve Skindeleski, he attended Catholic schools and was an altar boy and member of Queen of Peace Parish in Ardsley. His parents were involved in school activities and the parish. His father was an officer in the parish’s Holy Name Society and served on the church building committee. His mother was prefect of the parish’s Marian Sodality, president of the Mothers’ Club, a school crossing guard and a girls’ athletic coach.
As a young man, he attended St. Mary’s College in Orchard Lake, Michigan, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1967; St. Charles Seminary in Philadelphia, earning a master’s of divinity in 1971; and the University of Detroit, earning a master’s degree in education in 1980. He was ordained to the priesthood May 15,1971, at the Cathedral-Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, by the late Cardinal John Krol.
Father Skindeleski, who speaks seven languages, has served the Diocese of Palm Beach since 1995. He has served as parochial vicar at St. Luke in Lake Worth, Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens and St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton, and in 2000 was tapped as pastor of Our Lady Queen of Apostles in Royal Palm Beach. In 2005, he was named as pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Delray Beach, where he continues to serve today. The parish has a large community that supports an active and vibrant school community.
Father Skindelski is known by many in the diocese by virtue of his many ministries. He volunteered for the Sunday TV Mass that reaches out to the homebound, he could be seen praying the rosary in front of the abortion clinic in West Palm Beach, he has ministered to prisoners at the local jail and served on mission to remote areas of Guatemala. Diocesan responsibilities have included secretary for spiritual development, adjunct chaplain at the county jail and member of the diocese’s services appeal committee and cemeteries board. He continues to serve as diocesan chaplain of the Knights of Columbus.
In his 2006 interview with the Florida Catholic, Father Skindeleski was asked who were his role models. His answer was “Pope John Paul II, who had a great command of many languages, and Msgr. Joseph Lynaugh, longtime pastor of my home parish.” He was also asked if he wasn’t a priest, what would he be doing. “I would be either an architect or a race car driver.”
In a sense, he has done both those vocations in his life. Before becoming a priest he worked as a taxi driver, and today he serves with his fellow priests as an architect of building the City of God.
FATHER ARTHUR VENEZIA
Although some might say leaders must also be followers, Father Arthur Venezia would add priests may inspire others, but they should also be inspired.
“I’ve been inspired by the families I’ve met,” Father Venezia said in a 2013 interview with the Florida Catholic. “You’re meeting people in very revealing times of their lives. When they share their journey, their sacred history with me, it opens me up to mine as well.”
Born May 12, 1945, in Englewood, New Jersey, his family moved to the Sunshine State where he attended St. Ann School, then Forest Hill High School, both in West Palm Beach. He attended the University of Florida in Gainesville from 1963 to 1964, but then decided on the priesthood.
“I wasn’t sure what field I wanted to go into. I was very much taken with President (John F.) Kennedy and the movement for equal rights. Black people could serve us dinner, but not sit down with us,” Father Venezia recalled in the interview. “When Kennedy was assassinated, I went to talk to Father Philip Halstead, the priest near the campus. I was inspired. It brought back a lot of the respect and care that I had for the Church.”
He attended St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, and ordained May 29, 1971, for the Archdiocese of Miami where he served in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs. When the Palm Beach Diocese was established in 1984, he served as pastor/moderator for two years at All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter, diocesan vicar for pastoral life, and six years as spiritual director at St. Vincent de Paul Seminary In 1989, he was tapped as pastor of St. Paul of the Cross in North Palm Beach, where he served for 28 years before he retired in 2017.
When asked what drew him to the priesthood, Father Venezia said it was “just a love for my faith,” along with the respect he had with priests he encountered throughout his life. When, as a young college student, he sought out Father Halstead to discern the priesthood, the young man revealed he felt drawn to the vocation, but not worthy. The older priest told him he was glad he felt unworthy, because he was not, but the drawing towards the vocation was a sign of the Holy Spirit.
Perhaps that is why when asked what advice he would say to someone thinking of the priesthood, his response was, “If there is any inner desire at all, go for it. It might well be the voice of the Lord.”
Fifty years later, he continues to serve even though officially retired. He said his most treasured possession is his chalice, a gift from his parents that is hammered in silver. And while all priests face challenges, they also face incredible moments of ministry. For Father Venezia, one of those moments was when a young couple asked him to be present for the birth of their third child.
“Something happened within me — overwhelming but gentle,” he recalled. “I think because I was witnessing a unique and unrepeatable act of God.”
25 years
FATHER DUVAN BERMUDEZ
With 25 years in the Catholic Church, Father Duvan Bermudez has an impressive history.
A native of Colombia, he participated in the ministry as a teenager. “I remember in 1985, I organized a big celebration for all Catholic and public schools. I was the director of Youth Ministry for 5 years” because “I liked to work for poor people and get food for poor families and also every month I visited prisons and give food for the old people in prison,” he said.
His education towards the path of being a Catholic priest has taught him many things. One important point is “trying to understand the mind of man, of all mankind.” Not an easy task, but by enjoying and “learning the history of the Church” Father Bermudez is able to bring that knowledge with him when helping others. While living on a farm, Father Bermudez’s call to priesthood came at 10 years old “because my mom was my schoolteacher and was preparing me for my first communion.”
For any other men who wish to enter the priesthood, Father Bermudez has helpful advice. “It’s very important because they can find happiness in their lives. It’s very important to have support from your parents. Listen to your parents and your priests. So they can help you to clarify when Jesus calls you to be a priest.”
Finding motivation isn’t a difficult task for Father Bermudez. “My love for Jesus, for his Church, and also for the Eucharist,” he said. “I consider the Sacrament of the Eucharist very important for my life and also for the life of the Church because with the Eucharist we can do anything. It is the purpose of the priest to represent Jesus Christ for my community.”
When he isn’t studying the Bible and helping others improve their own lives in the name Christ, Father Bermudez’s plans for the future is “to continue to spread the Good News about Jesus and be a good a priest.”
He was ordained Aug. 17, 1996, for the Diocese of Buga, Columbia. Since 2004, Father Bermudez has served Christ in various parishes in the Palm Beach diocese. First at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, Sacred Heart in Lake Worth, the Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, and at St. Joseph in Stuart, and now at St. Rita in Wellington.
Father Bermudez serves as the Director of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach, helping the diocese’s nearly 300,000 Hispanics. Appointed the position by Bishop Barbarito, Father Bermudez said, “We need to work together, not separately” about the ambitious plan.
CARMELITE FATHER ANTONY LOPEZ
Father Antony Lopez teaches the lesson from Christ here in Diocese of Palm Beach, but his adventure to priesthood began back in his home country of India.
Father Antony Lopez’s love for the Catholic faith stems back to his home village of Pulluvila, in the state of Kerala, India. “The people of my parish called me ‘little priest’ wherever I went. I would always run to get in the first row at the church. I wanted to see the reflection of light shining on the Blessed Sacrament when it was lifted up by the priest,” Father Lopez said.
His family played an intricate role in his love for the Church. With eight brother and sisters by his side, and two supportive parents, Father Lopez went to Mass each day and prayed the rosary often.
He was ordained a Catholic priest in the Order of Discalced Carmelites in India in 1996. Father Lopez began his initial tasks in Andha Pradesh as a mission priest and eventually transferring to the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2015, where he first served as parochial vicar of St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie.
In India, every Catholic child is presented with a rosary and a scapular of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at the time of baptism. At their first holy Communion, communicants are again given a rosary and a scapular. As a result of this frequent practice, there is a huge need for rosaries and scapulars in Father Lopez’s home country. While at St. Bernadette Parish, Father Lopez oversaw a team to help develop rosaries made from old jewelry.
“I send rosaries to my mission in Andha Pradesh and to other missions,” Father Lopez said. “I always put them in the adoration chapel and every time I check, I see the rosaries are gone. People are, indeed, praying the rosary.”
In July 2020, after five years at St. Bernadette, Father Lopez joined the Holy Name of Jesus clergy and Carmelite Community in West Palm Beach. He serves as parochial vicar there.