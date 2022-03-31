PALM BEACH GARDENS | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito drew a crowd March 25, 2022, to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola for Mass and consecration of Russia, Ukraine and all humanity to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
At approximately the same time in Rome, Pope Francis prayed the act of consecration following a Lenten penance service in St. Peter’s Basilica.
On the solemnity of the Annunciation, marking Mary’s “yes” to the will of God, Bishop Barbarito asked for the Blessed Mother’s powerful intercession to end the war in Ukraine. He reminded everyone that St. John Paul II consecrated Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the same solemnity in 1984, which is credited with the fall of communism.
“Pope Francis, with a similar deep devotion to Mary, does the same today, in union with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and all the bishops of the world,” Bishop Barbarito said. “Our devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary will make us even more united as a spiritual family and help us overcome this time of trial. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for us.”
At the end of Mass, Bishop Barbarito thanked everyone for being there. “Prayer is our most powerful means of obtaining what we want and changing the world,” he said.
To read the act of consecration prayed by Pope Francis and the world’s bishops, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/about-us/bishop/the-popes-letter-and-act-of-consecration-prayer-in-english-and-spanish.html. To watch the March 25 liturgy at St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dz7H694I_c.
