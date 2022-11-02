pLB respect life award

Carol Bal holds the 2022 Pro-life Person of the Year Award next to the Our Lady of Guadalupe statue at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Carol Bal, who has been a Catholic pro-life leader in the West Palm Beach area for many years, received the 2022 Pro-life Person of the Year award from the Diocese of Palm Beach during the annual Florida Culture of Life Conference in Lutz Oct. 14-15, 2022.

In the 1990s, Bal began leading a contemplative prayer group at her parish, Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. She organized the group to meet every week for 15 years. Her concern for the unborn led her to start praying outside the abortion center on Presidential Way in West Palm Beach.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.