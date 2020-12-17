This year, the Diocese of Palm Beach transitioned the Lumen Christi Scholarship Gala to the Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal. One hundred percent of the net proceeds are allocated to tuition scholarships enabling students to attend Catholic schools.
“This was our most successful Lumen Christi yet,” said David Walsh, associate director of development for the Diocese of Palm Beach. “The Giving Tuesday portion of the appeal was matched by the Frank & Vera Ferola Charitable Foundation, Inc. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal donors who, even in this time of crisis, have made it possible for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend Catholic school receive a Catholic education. The support from the faith community when times get tough is a testament to our faith.”
Diocesan Catholic schools provide for the education and formation of approximately 6,000 students encompassing the five counties of the Diocese of Palm Beach. In developing the gifts, talents, and uniqueness of students, the 18 diocesan schools seek to prepare leaders and Christian stewards as a beacon of hope for the Church of the future.
To learn more about the diocesan Catholic schools, visit dopbschools.org or follow the Office of Catholic Schools on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DoPBCatholicSchools.