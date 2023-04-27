PALM BEACH GARDENS | Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will honor nine women religious celebrating 60-, 65- and 70-year jubilees of profession during a 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. The jubilarians are:
60 YEARS
Carmelite Sister Ann Dailey
Carmelite Sister M. Kevin Patricia Lynch
65 YEARS
Dominican Sister Barbara Becker
School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Dooley
Franciscan Sister Betty Frascino
70 YEARS
Carmelite Sister Pauline Breconier
Carmelite Sister Elena Castaneda
Mercy Sister Barbara Hamm
School Sister of Notre Dame Mary Oliver Hudon
Sister Jadwiga Drapala, of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ, who is the diocesan delegate for religious, requested biographical information from each of the jubilarians. Following are summaries of the submitted information.
Sister Dailey entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm convent in 1963, at 18. She served in New York and Pennsylvania before earning a nursing degree and a master’s in administration. Sister Dailey worked as prioress, administrator and/or nurse at facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts and Iowa. The past 12 years, she has ministered at the Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach, working in nursing and outreach and currently serving as pastoral care director, working with a priest, staff member and several volunteers, including seminarians who visit the elderly residents.
While here, Sister Dailey has earned a master’s in theology at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, assists a local parish in the RCIA program, has served as prioress for the residence sisters for 11 years and is in her second term on the Diocesan Sisters Council.
After entering religious life in 1963, Sister Lynch professed final vows as a Carmelite Sister of the Aged and Infirm in 1972. “I was drawn to the community through a volunteer program called Carmelettes and met other young girls who were drawn to the ministry of working with the elderly at a facility in the Bronx. It was the joy of the sisters that drew me and has kept me.”
Earning a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in New York, she has worked in elder and long-term care in Connecticut, New York and Iowa. Sister Kevin currently serves as chief executive officer at the Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach. “The ministry has changed a great deal, but the need and commitment for care of God’s elderly has only increased. I pray I can continue to serve in the Carmelite ministry.”
Sister Becker, of the Dominican sisters of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, grew up on a farm in Minnesota. After high school graduation, she entered the Dominicans in 1958 and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. Sister Becker taught first and second grades for 25 years and computer education for 24 years. In 2007, she took a sabbatical and began volunteering in adult literacy in Wisconsin before moving to Florida.
“My community’s charism is very much about building a holy and just society through social work, seeking justice for the marginalized, and teaching and preaching the Gospel. I carry this out through my work with the families of KinDoo Family Center (in Indiantown). While the parents take classes that empower them to learn life skills, I provide childcare for their children. This is where my heart is. I feel so blessed in this mission.”
Born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sister Dooley witnessed the kindness and compassion of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in elementary and high school, which led her to join them in 1956. Since then, she has worked in New York, Puerto Rico, Liberia in West Africa, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Sister Dooley co-founded a middle school for girls in Boston’s inner city before moving to Florida to serve as director of Hope Rural School in Indiantown. She has authored two children’s books and co-founded the KinDoo Family Center in Indiantown, where she has worked since 2015. “As I reflect on my life journey over these past 65 years, I am amazed at what God has done with me, through me and in me.”
Sister Frascino was born in Rochester, New York, entered religious life with the Franciscans in Allegany, New York, in 1957, took first profession of vows in 1959 and perpetual profession in 1965. After college, she taught at schools in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina. For 10 years, Sister Frascino was resident coordinator and assistant administrator at the Maurawood Residence in West Palm Beach, before becoming diocesan director of prison ministry in 1986, setting up the office, contacting local jails and prisons, initiating programs and recruiting volunteers. She also served as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
“The greatest joy in my religious life has been the freedom to ‘BE’ in serving all God’s people.”
Growing up in Tilton, New Hampshire, Sister Breconier graduated from nursing school and began working at a New York hospital. She entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm in 1953, professed first vows in 1954 and final vows in 1958. She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical therapy and worked in Connecticut for 22 years, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen in West Palm Beach for five years and at Teresian House in New York for 27 years.
Sister Breconier also earned a master’s in health care administration and an honorary doctorate. She ministered in nursing, physical therapy, in administration and as prioress for 44 years. She chose the Carmelites Sisters for the Aged and Infirm because of their mission and philosophy.
Sister Castaneda moved as a child with her family from Los Angeles to New York and entered the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm in 1953 at age 19, with final profession of vows in 1960. Wanting to take care of the aged, she earned degrees in occupational therapy and physical therapy. Sister Castaneda ministered at facilities in New York before coming to Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach. She has worked in occupational therapy, physical therapy and medical records.
Sister Hamm said she first came to know and love God in the love of her family. “In my parish grade school, I connected with the Sisters of Mercy by observing their kindness and their joy in loving the work they were doing. It was during this time I realized God was calling me to be a Sister of Mercy. I was fortunate to enter this community and study to be a teacher and administrator.
“Regardless of the circumstances of my life, in joys or disappointments, in health or in sickness, I pause to reflect on these comforting words from the Suscipe prayer of our foundress, Catherine McAuley: ‘My God, I am yours for time and eternity.’ I have enjoyed each of my ministries in a special way because of the beautiful people I have met and the opportunities I have experienced over these 70 years.”
Born in Rochester, New York, Sister Mary Oliver Hudon’s family lived only a block from their parish church and school, where the School Sisters of Notre Dame taught. Inspired by them, she attended high school at the SSND Juniorate in New Jersey. After graduation, she entered the congregation in 1950 and took final vows in 1959.
“After my early years as an elementary school teacher, I was blessed to serve in a variety of ministries at the diocesan, national and international levels. After my return to the United States, I came to Florida, where I have spent the past 22 years as a parishioner of St. Ann Church in West Palm Beach, ministering to the homeless women and men at St. Ann Place.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.