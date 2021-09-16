Following the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate Sept. 11, 2021, Bishop Gerald Barbarito, center, is flanked by the Diocese of Palm Beach’s newest permanent deacons — Deacon Francis (Frank) Fau, from Our Lady of Lourdes in Boca Raton, on the bishop’s left, and Deacon Mark A. Hoch, of Holy Name of Jesus in West Palm Beach, on the bishop’s right. Also in the photo are Deacon Marty Serraes, left, Father Daniel Daza-Jaller and Deacon Peter Del Valle.