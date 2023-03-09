Seminary to the Holy Land

Seminarians and faculty members from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach pose while on their Holy Land pilgrimage.

 COURTESY | C.E. HOLCOMB

During our recent Christmas break, a group of 21 seminarians and three faculty members from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary participated in a 10-day pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

We spent the first few days in the northern region of Galilee visiting the sites of our Lord’s youth and early ministry: the site of the Annunciation, Sea of Galilee, the Mount of the Beatitudes and Caesarea Philippi. Our final stop before leaving the northern region was Mount Tabor, site of the Transfiguration of Jesus, which was detailed in the Gospel reading for March 5.

