PALM BEACH GARDENS | An essential part of the work of the Diocese of Palm Beach is building and maintaining strong ties to the communities it serves. The diocese’s community relations efforts were recently recognized by the Public Relations Society of America.
The Sunshine District of the PRSA presented one of its 2021 Radiance Commendation Awards to the diocese for the successful launch of a virtual Holy Week. The award highlighted the efforts of the diocese to reach its faithful through online communication tools during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Radiance Awards, presented by Publix, recognize outstanding strategic public relations programs by Florida practitioners and organizations. The statewide awards focus on PR campaigns and tactics that demonstrate excellence in research, planning, implementation and evaluation.
“I am blessed with a talented team and the support of our diocesan leadership, while implementing data-driven initiatives that help make a positive impact for our faithful,” said Jennifer M. Trefelner, director of the diocesan Department of Communications and Development.
“Our office serves to keep the community informed of a myriad of initiatives by continually evaluating our communication strategies to determine how we can be more effective and efficient,” she said.
Her title, formerly director of communications, marketing and social media, has recently undergone a renaissance.
The newly formed Department of Communications and Development aims to serve the diocese, its parishes and schools through the diocesan website, social media and marketing initiatives, the television Mass and online Florida Catholic Media e-edition, while supporting the diocese’s development efforts, including the Diocesan Services Appeal and Lumen Christi Scholarship Appeal.
Trefelner has earned Accreditation in Public Relations and is a Certified Public Relations Counselor through the Florida Public Relations Association, recognizing achievement as a senior public relations professional. She has 18 years of leadership in the diocese and has demonstrated her commitment to community relations. Trefelner has a strong background in development and is grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity.
“I am honored and excited to serve in this new role at the diocese. The support I have received from our pastors, parish leaders, parishioners and community has been uplifting. Our team is hard-working, positive, talented and ready to support the diocese through its communication avenues and development work,” Trefelner said.
Other members of the department are:
• William Cone, reporter/photographer and digital production coordinator, who is a veteran writer and editor of Catholic and secular publications. He is responsible for weekly publication of the Florida Catholic in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
• Jacqueline Nadel, multimedia design coordinator, who serves the diocese by developing graphic design solutions, including social media posts, website content, digital and print collateral, and more.
• Cynthia Pashley, communications manager, who handles website updates, coordinating the televised Catholic Mass schedule, diocesan directory and coordinating the activities of the office.
• Shannon Vogele, development coordinator of the new department, who supports the efforts of the Diocesan Services Appeal, Lumen Christi Appeal/Gala, maintaining databases and correspondence.
Father Albert Dello Russo, diocesan chancellor, who oversees the work of the Department of Communications and Development, had this to say about the newly formed department:
“I am very proud of the great work being done by our communications and development office. At this time, more than ever, it is vital that the church stay in communication with the faithful on matters of importance locally as well as developments within the Church,” Father Albert said. “Under the direction of Mrs. Trefelner, our communications department has tremendously improved all of our social media efforts, our television Masses, our exposure to our parishes and our outreach efforts in support of the good work being done by the diocese.”
The new office structure aims to support the strengthening of diocesan ties to the people of God through outreach that is centered on professionalism and best practices. Information on the office is available at www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/communications/ and www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/development/.
