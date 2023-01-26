DSA

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  The annual Diocesan Services Appeal kicks off in January to help support the numerous essential programs and ministries in the Diocese of Palm Beach. Many parishes will host presentations at Masses this month on the importance of funding the DSA.

There are nine main programs that the DSA supports throughout the diocese: Catholic Charities; vocations, seminarians and diaconate formation; Catholic education; cultural ministries; communications; marriage and family life; development; clergy and religious support; and diocesan support. Within each of those categories are projects that help local individuals and families, such as marriage preparation and counseling, outreach to the homeless, prison ministry and aid to pregnant women in crisis.

