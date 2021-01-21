PALM BEACH GARDENS | For Liliana Soto-Cabrera, listening to and reading Scripture is a way of understanding who she is and navigating the seasons of life.

“For every difficult or joyous time in our lives, there is scripture that shares in our struggles and our happiness,” said Soto-Cabrera, faith formation coordinator of the Diocese of Palm Beach.

Soto-Cabrera reflected on the meaning of Scripture in her life in preparation for Sun

day of the Word of God, Jan. 24, 2021. In 2019, Pope Francis released an apostolic letter titled Aperuit Illis in which he dedicated a Sunday entirely to the Word of God so as to “appreciate the inexhaustible riches contained in that constant dialogue between the Lord and his people.”

“When my grandmother passed away, we reflected on Psalm 23:4, ‘Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me.’ Although this was a very difficult moment, I didn’t feel fear of death because I knew Grandma leaned on Scripture and the words were real to me.”

According to Soto-Cabrera, however, celebrating Sunday of the Word of God is not limited to one day but, a whole lifetime of reading, listening and proclaiming scripture. She shared with the Florida Catholic that she wanted to be interviewed in the Diocese of Palm Beach Pastoral Center chapel where she regularly serves as a lector for daily Mass.

“What better location to speak about the Word of God than right here?” she said.

As faith formation coordinator for the diocese, Soto-Cabrera has been assisting parishes, religious education directors, pastors and the wider faith community find inspiration to spend time reading Scripture for Sunday of the Word of God. Among a myriad of resources such as Formed.org sessions, the St. Paul Center’s “Genesis to Jesus” Bible study program, scripture resources led by Dr. Scott Han, Ascension Press’ “Unlocking the Mystery of the Bible” and collaborating with parish leaders to form small group Bible study meetings — via Zoom for many — Soto-Cabrera also encourages faithful to take advantage of “The Bible in a Year” podcast published by Ascension Press and hosted by Father Mike Schmitz.

In today’s content streaming culture, this podcast appeals to many, especially the Millennial and Gen Z age groups who might not gravitate towards bible-reading as easily as their parents’ and grandparents’ generations. The podcast follows the structure of the Great Adventure Catholic Bible from Jeff Cavins, author of the massively popular “Great Adventure Bible Series.”

“Since Vatican II, the Church has really encouraged the faithful to read scripture on an individual basis in light of sacred tradition and this podcast is a great way for the next generation of Catholics to do that. It’s accessible, fits into your daily life, and is presented in an easy-to-consume platform,” Soto-Cabrera said.

Upon learning of the podcast, Soto-Cabrera looked into the podcast’s demographics and discovered that the majority of listeners are young adults and, is currently trending as the number one podcast in the U.S., surpassing The Daily produced by the New York Times.

“I think this trend shows that people in the world are yearning for truth,” Soto-Cabrera remarked. “The technology we have today makes finding that truth so much more accessible and easier to share. Plus, reading the Bible on your own can be hard and confusing at times. Because this podcast is led by a priest, it places receiving that guidance through scripture right at your fingertips.”