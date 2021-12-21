PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is offering three $1,000 scholarships to eighth-grade female students who want to continue their education at a Catholic high school in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Applicants must be registered and active members of a parish, entering her freshman year in fall 2022, with an acceptance letter from a Catholic high school and an enrollment registration when it’s available.
The students must submit a completed scholarship application, including an applicant profile documenting how she exemplifies leadership qualities in school, parish activities and community service, and an essay outlining her values and goals and how they have influenced the decision to attend a Catholic high school.
Three independent recommendations are required from each of these categories: school principal, guidance counselor or teacher; parish priest or religious education director; and personal friend or community leader.
Applications must be submitted by April 1, 2022. One scholarship winner is chosen from each of the diocesan council’s north, central and south deaneries.
Christine Rodic, scholarship co-chair with Elizabeth Walters, emphasizes that the application is extensive and takes some time for girls to complete.
“They are kids and they do not realize what a process this is going to be,” she said. “They have to get three recommendations and they have to write an essay. There’s a lot of stuff to do, and you can’t really do it at the last minute.”
Because of the pandemic, she said, only 11 young women applied in 2020, even though the deadline was extended. In 2021, there were 24 applicants.
Rodic stressed that the diocesan council doesn’t judge applicants solely on good grades in school.
“Very often young ladies don’t think they should apply because they’re not at the top of their class academically. But we’re looking at the overall leadership qualities, commitment and Christianity of the girl, not only the grades, and so they shouldn’t discount themselves,” she said.
“I remember, we had one winner last year, and one of the people in the parish said, ‘Well, everybody knows her because all the younger kids look up to her.’ Kids don’t see that what they do is important,” Rodic added.
She said the diocesan council hopes the scholarship program, which was started in 1999, encourages young women to be leaders in their parishes and communities.
“We are offering them our support, and we want to recognize their leadership in their Catholic communities and hope they will continue on to represent women in the Catholic Church as they grow,” Rodic said.
To download the scholarship application, visit the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women website at www.pbdccw.org, click on Diocesan Programs and choose “High School Scholarship Program.” If you have questions, contact Rodic at 772-359-8103 or email pbdccwscholarship@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.