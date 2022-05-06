BOCA RATON | Carmelite Father Michael Driscoll has been waiting 18 years for Sunday, May 15, to arrive. That is the day when Carmelite Father Titus Brandsma will be proclaimed a saint by the Catholic Church.
Pope Francis is expected to preside at the 10 a.m. Mass in St. Peter’s Square, canonizing Titus Brandsma along with French soldier, explorer, priest and mystic Charles de Foucauld and several others.
Father Driscoll, who is in residence at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton, will be in Rome with many friends and family members to witness his spiritual benefactor become a saint.
Titus Brandsma, born in the Netherlands in 1881, was a Carmelite priest, theologian, journalist and author who opposed and spoke out against the anti-Jewish laws being passed in Nazi Germany and occupied nations.
“He was arrested when Germany invaded the Netherlands and told that he would be allowed to live a quiet life in a monastery if he would announce that Catholic newspapers should publish Nazi propaganda,” according to a Vatican News report when his canonization was announced Nov. 25, 2021.
Father Titus refused and, after being sent to several prisons, he was given a lethal injection in the Dachau concentration camp on July 26, 1942.
Father Driscoll was the recipient of a miraculous cure from melanoma skin cancer that was attributed to the intercession of Blessed Titus. An extensive investigation was held in the Diocese of Palm Beach — that concluded in December 2017 — involving many clergy, physicians and other laypeople who attested to the thousands of prayers said on Father Driscoll’s behalf and the unexplainable nature of his cure.
He is happy and humbled to have his miracle acknowledged by the church and believers around the world. Many people have come to him asking for prayers to Titus and their healing. “I say, ‘The relic touching you, don’t consider that magic. That’s superstitious. It’s your faith that saves you. You believe that God is going to do it, and that’s your connection with the person who’s interceding for you. And that’s the communion of saints, saints above and saints below, all praying.’ I encourage people to pray to Titus.”
Now, nearly 80 years after the death of Blessed Titus, many have been waiting for the day of his canonization, especially following his November 1985 beatification when he was declared Blessed by the church. Father Driscoll was in attendance then.
“After that, we just said, ‘Will they ever get Titus Brandsma canonized?’ And they said, ‘Well, they need one miracle,’” Father Driscoll said.
“As far I know, they didn’t need a miracle for his beatification since he was beatified as a martyr, and a martyr doesn’t need any miracles because they died for the faith,” he said. “Apparently with all the revised rules that Pope Francis set up, they just needed one for canonization, and I’m the one.”
Father Driscoll’s group of nearly 70 people is set to arrive in Rome May 13, while he will arrive two days earlier. “I’m going ahead of time because I have to get the lay of the land and find out what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.
His group includes friends from Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., but mostly from Florida. Several are doctors who operated on or treated Father Driscoll or served as medical experts in the sainthood investigation.
“My brother is coming, and then three cousins are coming from Ireland,” Father Driscoll said.
His only nephew became a father two weeks ago and won’t be able to travel to Rome. “I told him, ‘Oh, come over and I’ll convince the pope to baptize the baby,’ but he didn’t bite.”
He said a group from the Carmelites’ Irish province from Dublin will be at his contingent’s main hotel. Those attending the canonization for Titus Brandsma plan to wear a special scarf that identifies them, Father Driscoll said.
The three major ceremonies include a May 14 Mass at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, the canonization liturgy with Pope Francis on May 15 and a Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica on May 16. Other private celebrations are scheduled to mark the occasion.
Father Driscoll said he didn’t know exactly what the canonization Mass will be like. “I did see a picture of the reliquary (containing Titus Brandsma’s relics) that they’re going to present to the pope. It’s very beautiful. I don’t know who will carry that. It might be me.” But he hopes to have the opportunity to meet the pope, he said.
It’s unfortunate that, because of conflicts with the May 14 ordination of two priests for the Diocese of Palm Beach and other events, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito and others involved in the sainthood investigation will not be able to attend the papal Mass at the Vatican.
“I’m sure the bishop is disappointed. It was up to him to start the process (to investigate his healing),” Father Driscoll said.
He hopes that there will be TV coverage of the canonization Mass, either live or recorded for later broadcast, so those not able to make the trip can feel part of it.
Life has been very busy lately for Father Driscoll. Besides writing a book about his healing and Titus’s life and fielding requests for interviews from many media organizations, he has written an article for a Carmelite publication and is writing two others. Another article that Father Driscoll is working on is about why Titus should be named the modern patron of journalists, he said.
“Between all of this preparation and so forth, I haven’t really written anything in about three weeks. I do it piecemeal,” he said. “And I just say that’s in imitation of Titus Brandsma, who was a journalist and who was always writing for newspapers and journals, so I’m following in his footsteps. He’s my hero.”
For background on the diocese’s work on Blessed Titus’s sainthood cause, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/tribunalcanonical-affairs/fr-titus-brandsma.html. For more on his life, go to www.ru.nl/titusbrandsmainstitute/.
