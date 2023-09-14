PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  At the ordination of two new permanent deacons for the Diocese of Palm Beach Sept. 9, 2023, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito urged them to be men of prayer and listen to God’s promptings, just as they heard the Lord’s call to be servants for his kingdom.

During Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, the bishop ordained Deacon Sandi J. Martínez and Deacon Benny Matos in front of their family members and friends, priests and fellow deacons. “We’re very, very pleased to be ordaining them this morning, and a warm welcome and thanks to their wives and their families who are with us and will continue to assist them in their ministry as they have been so supportive of them in their formation for the diaconate,” Bishop Barbarito said.

