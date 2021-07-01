PALM BEACH GARDENS | What is Natural Family Planning? Many couples have asked this question upon learning that the Diocese of Palm Beach is celebrating Natural Family Planning (NFP) Awareness Week, July 25-31, 2021. Although the actual theology behind and practice of NFP go beyond a simple answer, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops provided a statement that, for many couples, has become a jumping off point into a deep sea of knowledge and resources regarding NFP:
“Natural Family Planning is the general title for the scientific, natural and moral methods of family planning that can help married couples either achieve or postpone pregnancy. NFP methods are based on the observation of the naturally occurring signs and symptoms of the fertile and infertile phases of a woman’s menstrual cycle. No drugs, devices, or surgical procedures are used to avoid pregnancy. Since the methods of NFP respect thelove-giving(unitive) and life-giving (procreative) nature of the conjugal act, they support God’s design for married love.”
In preparation for Natural Family Planning Awareness Week, the Florida Catholic interviewed Jameson and Sara Pietrowski, a couple from St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens who were married in 2019 and practice Natural Family Planning. Jameson is a software and flight operations engineer and Sara is a registered nurse and has experience with electronic health record companies. Sara is also studying to become a Marquette method instructor in the Diocese of Palm Beach, which is just one of the many NFP methods available to couples seeking alternatives to contraception.
In the interview that follows, Sara and Jameson share some of the joys and the challenges of their NFP journey, which began before they even started dating. The couple is now expecting their first child in November and are grateful that the charting process of NFP helped them overcome fertility issues.
Q: How did you first learn about NFP?
Jameson: I first heard about NFP as a topic through campus ministry.
Sara: I first learned of NFP while I was in college. I think I learned about it in the context of Theology of the Body and I thought it was so amazing that my body was doing so much every month and that I could learn to track it and identify what my body was doing each month. I had a chance to learn how to use it when a friend was getting certified as a NFP teacher, so she taught me as part of her training.
Q: How did knowledge of contraceptives or birth control affect your perception of NFP?
Sara: Since I had known for most of my life that NFP was something I wanted to do, I didn’t have a history of using birth control or contraceptives. I was also able to avoid the potential side effects of the pill. Birth control can have very real and very serious side effects that aren’t often talked about. I had two friends in college that both suffered pulmonary embolisms that ultimately were tied back to their birth control.
Q: What were some of the things you struggled with related to NFP?
Sara: When I first learned an NFP method in college it was a mucus-based method, and I initially had a hard time differentiating between different biological signs. Eventually, when I learned the Marquette method — the method we use now — everything was super straightforward and objective. Eventually though, as is super common when planning a wedding, stress caused certain changes in my cycle. It was a new challenge learning to deal with changes and variability in my cycle. Things weren’t as consistent and predictable as I thought they would be all the time.
Q: How did you overcome those challenges or cope with them?
Sara: With the effects of stress on my cycle, Jameson and I talked a lot about what was going on with my cycle. It was a good wake-up call to prioritize self-care. Your body can tell you so much about your overall well-being, and while frustrating at moments, it was also amazing to see.
Jameson: Challenges in NFP provided a great opportunity for frequent and intimate communication. Practicing NFP has its hard moments, but the strength that comes from being intentional with each other is well worth it.
Q: What were some of the things you talked about as a couple before starting NFP?
Sara: The primary thing we discussed is what method would work best for us. NFP isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. Some methods are mucus-based, others involve taking daily temperatures and others look at urinary hormones. Different methods are good for different couples at different times. I had learned a mucus-based method in college, but it wasn’t the best fit for me personally because I wasn’t super confident interpreting the signs. We had heard about the Marquette method and how objective it is. We had also heard that it was one of the methods that was better for the postpartum period and we wanted to learn a method that would easily adapt to different times of our fertility through our marriage.
Q: Quite often, NFP is viewed as something the woman handles in the marriage. How does your husband participate in the NFP journey?
Jameson: The key point here is that this is our NFP journey, together. NFP must be a team effort; it can’t be my wants on one side versus Sara’s wants on the other. We have to talk and get on the same page, and often sacrifice for the other to make it work. It’s on me to have other ways of expressing intimacy and showing love and affection when we need to abstain. During fertile times, I’ll plan different activities, show Sara she’s supported. We have a shared computer document for charting that we can both see and edit together.
Q: Why did you decide to become an instructor? Where are you in that journey?
Sara: There were no instructors in the state of Florida for the Marquette method, and the Marquette method requires their instructors be a nurse or other medical professional. I’m a nurse and I saw a need. I have always wanted to help women learn about how wonderfully their bodies are made and see them gain confidence in their fertility. Now that I was getting married, it seemed like the right time. The process of becoming a Marquette instructor is rigorous. I’m currently student teaching and anticipate completing my student teaching this November.
Q: What have you learned from helping other couples navigate NFP?
Sara: Each couple teaches me something new and different. There’s a lot of diversity in where people are in their fertility journey and I’ve learned a lot about what to do in circumstances when fertility isn’t straight forward.
What is your opinion of why NFP is not a widely known topic?
Sara: I think there’s a lot of women that just don’t know there are alternatives to birth control and contraceptives. I’ve been seeing a bit of a trend over the last few years to be more green and put less chemicals into our bodies. Women are seeing NFP, also known as Fertility Awareness Method (FAM), as a viable alternative. I also think there’s still some people that think NFP is the Rhythm Method, which is just not the case. The rhythm method assumes all women have textbook 28-day cycles and doesn’t take into account natural variability in a women’s cycle. The Marquette method takes a lot more of that natural variability into consideration looking at real time data from a woman’s cycle and has been found to be 98% effective. The Creighton Model, FEMM, and Symptothermal methods are all similarly advanced and much more effective than the rhythm method.
Q: What are some resources that have served you well in your NFP journey?
Sara: My husband has been my greatest resource honestly. He’s always a listening ear and supportive and encourages me to get my questions answered and puts our family first in our fertility journey. In addition to my husband, having a community is super helpful. Many of my friends use NFP as well, so it’s great to be able to reach out to them for support. Some websites and blogs that are good resources as well are FACTS (https://www.factsaboutfertility.org/) and Natural Womanhood (https://naturalwomanhood.org/).
Q: What would you say to couples who are curious or hesitant to learn more about NFP?
Sara: I would tell all women and couples to just go for it! It’s worth it to learn about your bodies and how they work and how to cooperate with how your body is made. NFP helped us with early identification of some health problems that were only identifiable through my chart. Because we used NFP, I was able to identify a health concern, to seek help and get treatment. After struggling with fertility issues, we decided to work with an NFP-friendly doctor. Without NFP, we’d still be trying to get pregnant and not knowing that something was not right. We found out we were pregnant the day we received a relic of St. Gerard Majella, patron of mothers and expecting mothers, from monks in Scotland. We decided to write these monks asking for prayers and they sent a small relic in response to our seeking spiritual aid. This was also the day before we were going to schedule surgery for me for the fertility issues.
