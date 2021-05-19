PALM BEACH GARDENS | Every year, the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women holds its diocesan-wide convention, where they present Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito with three checks. The first being a Burse Fund for Catholic education; the second being donations for the homeless, titled “A Place at the Table;” and a mock check that reflects two years’ worth of volunteer hours which the councilwomen poured into their ministry work.
At the convention held May 14, 2021, the councilwomen proudly presented to the bishop a Burse Fund of $2,778, a check for the homeless of $307, and a mock check of service hours for $6,519,661. For this mock check, the diocesan council explained that if the councilwomen were to be paid the average hourly wage from the year 2020, which was $19 an hour, for their service over the course of two years, which totaled 337,282 hours, they would have accrued $6,519,661 in wages.
Eleanor Hoffman, a councilwoman from St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie, shared that she and her council members Anne Dunne, Michele DeGennaro and Jakie Philippoussi, were looking forward to celebrating all they have accomplished in the past year with Bishop Barbarito.
“We are extremely proud of our charity work,” Hoffman said. “We supported four large charities this year, which is a huge feat especially during the pandemic months when things were shut down.”
Philippoussi added, “The annual convention is also a time where we can gather with councils from throughout the diocese and share learning experiences. Since we could not gather last year due to COVID-19, we have a lot to share with each other this year.”
Bishop Barbarito celebrated Mass with the councilwomen and, in his homily, reflected on how important the council’s presence in the diocese is and has been during these pandemic months.
“We are all called to be in the presence of the Lord and then carry out that presence to others. You (the councilwomen) do that by who you are, what you do, and how you live. The Lord dwells in every living person, and that indwelling makes it possible to love one another, even when it is difficult,” the bishop said.
Bishop Barbarito continued to explain that the Blessed Mother is the perfect example of the Lord’s presence in us.
“Mary said ‘yes’ to the message brought to her by God’s angel. In that, she was able to love all people because she saw the image of her son in them. After the Lord’s ascension into heaven, she drew the apostles closer together. She is the perfect model of what it means to be a follower of Christ.”
The councilwomen look to Mary as an example of motherhood and what it means to be a Catholic woman. This example informs much of their ministry work and mission as an organization, which includes fostering the Catholic faith among young women entering high school. One student from each of the southern, central and northern deaneries was chosen to receive a scholarship towards their Catholic education.
Jaiden Wandtke, from St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach, represented the Southern Deanery; Isabelle Herlong, from Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach, represented the Central Deanery; and Mayra Ibis Fijardo, from St. Helen School in Vero Beach, represented the Northern Deanery. Each young woman was recognized for her academic excellence, leadership in extracurricular activities, commitment to serving the community through charity work and exemplary spirituality to her classmates.
Wandtke said, “My Catholic faith means a lot to me and I hope by attending a Catholic school that I will remain strong in it. The support I have received from the Council of Catholic Women has been overwhelming. I feel loved and appreciated by them.”
Officers for the local southern, central and northern deaneries were named, and the officers for the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women were also installed, each recognized by the councilwomen for their dedication to the organization.
Newly installed president of the diocesan council Doreen Recco shared that this year’s theme of service is “The Love of Christ Compels Us.”
“We love and serve others because we love Christ and he loves us. With that in mind we will always succeed in our ministry work,” Recco said.
Myrna Wong, the province director-elect of the Florida Council of Catholic Women, said, “I am overjoyed to be with these women today, together once again, in our mission to be faithful to Jesus. We continue to journey in our faith together in our service to the Diocese of Palm Beach and beyond.”
To learn more about the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, its programs and local deanery councils, visit pbdccw.org or email pbdccw@gmail.com.
