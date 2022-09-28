Ellen Wayne, CEO-executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Palm Beach, was the featured speaker at the Central Deanery Council of Catholic Women meeting Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Jude in Tequesta.
TEQUESTA | The Central Deanery Council of Catholic Women, an affiliate of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, held its first general meeting for 2022-23 Sept. 24, at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta.
The day was filled with camaraderie, information, joy and encouragement. At the top of the deanery’s agenda this year are efforts to promote the National Eucharistic Revival in their affiliated parishes and to support Catholic Charities in its life-saving ministries and programs.
“We joyfully promote the USCCB three-year focus on a National Eucharistic Revival movement to restore understanding and devotion to the Real Presence of our Lord Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, launched on June 14, 2022, the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi),” said Dorothy Harper, Central Deanery president.
“This first year, the year of diocesan revival, invites the diocesan staff, bishops and priests to what Pope Francis describes as ‘a renewed personal encounter with Jesus Christ,’” she said. “With Father Mark Mlay, our spiritual advisor’s guidance, we encourage and hope to set dates for Eucharistic processions at affiliate parishes for Advent and Lent.”
Father Mlay, parochial vicar at St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach, celebrated Mass at the meeting in honor of the council women.
Ellen Wayne, CEO-executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, was the featured guest speaker of the day. She told the members about the nature of her agency’s work and the values that support its service.
“All Catholic Charities agencies across the state and across the country, their tasks are the same: respond to the basic needs of the community,” Wayne said. “The way in which we go about serving those communities is unique and distinctive to the agency and the location where it is situated.”
She explained that “Our ministry is rooted in the belief of the sanctity of life and the dignity of the person,” with aid provided to all individuals regardless of their race or religious affiliation.
“Catholic charities have seven core elements of Catholic social teaching we must follow,” Wayne said: call to family community and participation; dignity of the human person; dignity of the rights of workers; care for God’s creation; preferential option for the poor and vulnerable; solidarity with others; and rights and responsibilities for all.
The day also included a tour of the Women’s Pregnancy Solutions mobile ultrasound unit that was on the church grounds. On hand were Deanna Herbst-Hoosac, director of Catholic Charities’ Respect Life ministry; Kenda Peterson, director of Women’s Pregnancy Solutions; and Katherine Bowers, director of Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers. The CCW women were able to check out the mobile unit and receive information about pro-life programs.
Herbst-Hoosac said, “Most of you have seen the mobile unit, which is new to us that came into play the last few years with Catholic Charities. We are really blessed.”
