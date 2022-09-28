PLB CCW 1

Ellen Wayne, CEO-executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Palm Beach, was the featured speaker at the Central Deanery Council of Catholic Women meeting Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Jude in Tequesta.
Father Mark Mlay, parochial vicar at St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach, celebrated Mass with the Council of Catholic Women Sept. 24, 2022.

TEQUESTA  |  The Central Deanery Council of Catholic Women, an affiliate of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, held its first general meeting for 2022-23 Sept. 24, at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta.

The day was filled with camaraderie, information, joy and encouragement. At the top of the deanery’s agenda this year are efforts to promote the National Eucharistic Revival in their affiliated parishes and to support Catholic Charities in its life-saving ministries and programs.

