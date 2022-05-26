LAKE WORTH | The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s annual Seminarian Luncheon May 16, 2022, was an event full of gratitude for the men discerning the priesthood, hosted by St. Matthew Parish in Lake Worth.
Every year, council women throughout the diocese get the opportunity to meet the seminarians. Proceeds from the luncheon benefit the diocese’s burse fund, which provides funding for their men’s education.
Myrna Wong, past president/province director from Miami, said, “Seminarians are our future priests. Most are away from home, so we support them as mothers and pray for them because we care about our priests as a mother cares for her children.”
The event began with Mass, celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, who thanked Father Clemens Hammerschmitt, St. Matthew’s pastor, “for his graciousness, his hospitality and for the delicious lunch he is preparing.”
“Holiness and the call to sanctity reveals itself in the small everyday sacrifices of love, where holiness is revealed and where holiness is lived,” the bishop said in his homily.
One of the highlights every year is the meal prepared by Father Hammerschmitt, who is the diocesan council’s spiritual adviser. “I am happy to do this,” he said.
“We offer prayers and financial support to enable the men to learn and grow to be successful priests,” said Laurie Ulseth, emcee at the luncheon and newly elected Florida council vice president. “The luncheon is to show them our appreciation for their sacrifices and hard work.”
Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, director of vocations and seminarians for the diocese, thanked the council women, saying, “we are always so indebted to you for your support of our men and your prayers.”
The seminarians introduced themselves and shared a grace they received this past year during their seminary journey. Seminarian Saul Guerrero spent nine months with NET Ministries on 122 youth retreats.
“I saw the fruit of that in my life because, when you are uncomfortable, you see growth. Grace is embracing the cross the Lord has for us and to have a true surrendering to the Lord.”
Joseph Zarcone served in hospice ministry the past year. “Being able to walk with those at a vulnerable moment with their families was a grace. Seeing how God was working through all of that was a big grace.”
Deacon Serge Dube had served as a deacon at St. Peter Parish in Jupiter since 2013. After his wife passed away in 2019, he felt a calling to enter the priesthood. “I talked with my pastor and Father Daniel, and everybody kept telling me, ‘Talk with Bishop Barbarito.’ My grace this year was they all said, ‘yes’ to my question.”
Jedidiah Preble was studying to become a priest in the Diocese of Dallas, but wanted to be closer to his family. “The biggest grace I received this past year is how quickly and warmly I have been welcomed into this diocese to continue to study for the priesthood here in Palm Beach.”
Dylan McKay just finished his first year as a seminarian. “This year has been incredible. The grace for me has been a beautiful sense of joy and peace throughout this year.”
Jude Okeke was a seminarian in Nigeria. “When I was coming here, I had this little fear within me that I am coming to a place where I know no one. The grace so far has been in my coming here, I was greatly welcomed. It really has been a joy for me.”
Joshua Martin just finished his pastoral year at Sacred Heart Parish in Lake Worth and is preparing to become a deacon. “The grace I received this past year is just growth with all the challenges, and I continue to grow and see the graces that come from that.”
Deacon Marc Gustinelli, who was ordained to the diaconate for the Diocese of Palm Beach on April 2, 2022, was not able to attend the luncheon.
“One new guy that couldn’t be here is Tommy Ageeb. He is a teacher at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce,” Father Daza-Jaller said.
Father Leonard Dim, parochial vicar at St. Matthew, is marking his 10th anniversary as a priest this year. He reflected upon his seminary days to the Florida Catholic.
“My only regret is, when I was younger, I took a long time discerning as a seminarian. I left and then, with much discernment, I came back,” Father Dim said. “I really suffered for that. But, with God’s grace, I came back again. I am so happy I am a priest.”
Bishop Barbarito thanked everyone and acknowledged that Father Daza-Jaller brought his mother to the luncheon. “The reason that Father Daniel does such a great job is because of his family.”
To learn more about the Office of Vocations, visit www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/. Follow the office on Facebook and Instagram @PBVocations.
