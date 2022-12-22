PLB CCW 1 bags

Father Tim O'Toole, who is retired and assists at Holy Family in Port St. Lucie, sits with members of the Council of Catholic Women during the annual Christmas luncheon.

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  Members of the Council of Catholic Women shared their joy and camaraderie with one another during the Advent season Dec. 7, 2022, at the Holy Family council’s annual Christmas luncheon at Harbor Place in Port St. Lucie.

“This is a time to put aside the work and just enjoy each other’s company and to enjoy our sisterhood,” said Doreen Recco, president of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. “We do good things in the diocese and in each individual deanery, and we hope to continue to do good things.”

