Members of the St. Bernadette Council of Catholic Women are shown in this file photo at a diocesan council day of reflection.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Council of Catholic Women parish affiliations in the Diocese of Palm Beach are getting ready for their 2022-23 year of service in corporal and spiritual works of mercy. On the top of their agenda is to increase membership.

“We are the modern-day Marthas and Marys of the Gospel,” said Doreen Recco, Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women president. “I was listening to the Gospel of Luke 10:38-42 and the thought hit me — or the Holy Spirit — how much the women of council of today are like Martha and Mary in the Gospel. What was written about those two women over 2,000 years ago is still being done today with the Council of Catholic Women.”  

