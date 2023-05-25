Palm Beach DCCW

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito stands with Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women $1,000 scholarship winners, from left, Olivia Jean Lewis, Anita Romanella and Gianna Pontillo.
Incoming officers of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women are Dorothy Harper, president, left, Claire Peterson, treasurer, and Denise Lamberti, secretary.
Jim Towey, author of "To Love and Be Loved: A Personal Portrait of Mother Teresa," served as keynote at the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Convention and talked about the importance of motherhood in today’s world.
Janet Downs presented a mock check representing the total number of Council of Catholic Women volunteer hours, worth more than $6 million, to Bishop Barbarito at the 37th annual diocesan council banquet.
Julianne Farrell, dressed in her gardening attire, speaks at the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women convention about how to "cultivate" new members, just like planting and caring for a garden.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  “Do Ordinary Things with Extraordinary Love,” the words of St. Teresa of Kolkata, was the theme of the 37th annual Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women convention May 12-13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens.

Council women throughout the diocese gathered for camaraderie and to share their joy in celebrating a fruitful year of service in their parishes.

