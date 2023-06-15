Bernadette CCW

The St. Bernadette Rosary Makers and Divine Mercy ministries joined the Council of Catholic Women in praying the rosary at the parish grotto May 9, 2023.
Bernadette CCW

During the last meeting of the program year May 9, 2023, St. Bernadette Parish's Council of Catholic Women presented a check to Father Victor Ulto for a tree-planting campaign.

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  St. Bernadette Parish’s Council of Catholic Women held its last meeting of the year in early May, giving thanks to God. The members officially ended the program year by praying the rosary at the grotto on parish grounds.

Jevene Caracello, council president, presented a $2,000 check to Father Victor Ulto, St. Bernadette’s pastor, for the parish’s capital campaign. “This check will go towards the ‘Planting Trees for Those Who Come After Us,’” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.