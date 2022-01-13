PORT ST. LUCIE | The Holy Family Council of Catholic Women hosted its annual baby shower for unwed mothers Jan. 5, 2022, in support of local pregnancy care centers.
Pat Carol, council president for Holy Family Parish, expressed her gratitude to the organization. “I am thankful for our members who are always so generous. We do this at our January meeting every year.”
Mary Del Duca, a Holy Family member who has volunteered time and resources to the parish’s Respect Life ministry for many years, said the effort is a way to help young women “choose life instead of having an abortion.” “This is a true example of living the Gospels, by helping those in need, such as unwed mothers.”
“Whatever we can do to help these young women who have chosen life rather than abortion should be supported in every possible way,” said Carol Inzirillo, former president of the Holy Family council. “Our council’s once-a-year event of collecting items that they need is our way of telling them that we support them, love them and pray that God will bless them.”
The event’s guest speaker was Jim Thoma, a pro-life leader on the Treasure Coast, former school teacher and a catechist at Holy Family.
“Pregnancy care centers really do help,” he said. “When these women walk into a pregnancy care center, they have to make a decision – a life-and-death decision. When they see their baby on the ultrasound machine, they almost always choose life.”
Thoma is an advocate of praying the rosary peacefully in public. “We pray the rosary. We have a large march for life on the Treasure Coast. People who run pregnancy care centers are some of our speakers. So, it is a very easy way to get involved to show up and pray. This is legal, no controversy, just prayer.”
The rosary will be prayed during the Port St. Lucie March/Rally for Life on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. beginning at 1696 S.E. Hillmoor Drive. For details, contact Thoma at jimthoma@comcast.net or 772-240-6186.
He talked about the U.S. Supreme Court decision Dec. 10, 2021, that allowed the Texas fetal heartbeat law to remain in place, which prohibits abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected. Thoma said the ruling may open the door for the court to rule favorably on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and possibly overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
He urged the women to “come and support the special events. Get involved for life.”
“Catholic Charities is offering free pregnancy tests and free ultrasounds for women. We are getting an ultrasound here at Holy Family. Father Tri Pham (pastor of Holy Family) has agreed to have one of these ultrasound trucks at Holy Family,” Thoma added. “Thank you, Father Tri, for allowing this, but we still have the paperwork to do.”
Activities of local Councils of Catholic Women encourage members to live the Gospel through the corporal works of mercy, such as HUGS for the Homeless, Adopt an Angel, Water for Life and donations for the needy.
Supporting pro-life causes has always been a priority for the organization. Baby shower donations help the local pregnancy care centers provide much-needed support to mothers who have chosen life.
The Holy Family Council will host a bingo luncheon Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at noon in the parish hall. Admission price of $7 ($8 at the door) will include lunch with dessert and coffee, door prizes, a silent auction and bingo games with money prizes. For information and tickets, call Barbara Pray at 772-398-1357.
The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is an active group of Catholic women of all ages that is part of a larger membership of more than four million worldwide. For more information, visit www.pbdccw.org.
