PALM BEACH GARDENS | Fundraising is a perpetual priority in the church because the needs don’t go away. But certain times of year, funding efforts shift gears. Now is one of those times.
The 2021 Diocesan Services Appeal, with the theme of “Our Faith, Our Future,” is winding down before the 2022 appeal kicks into gear.
Now is the perfect time, if you haven’t done it yet, to finish fulfilling any financial pledge that you made to support the DSA and the programs that it bolsters, said Jennifer Trefelner, director of communications and development for the Diocese of Palm Beach.
The diocese’s appeal for 2021 highlighted how DSA donations support the valuable ministries in the Office of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry; Catholic Charities’ Hunger, Homeless and Outreach program; and the televised Catholic Mass.
Referring to the TV Mass, Trefelner said, “I have seen first-hand how this powerful evangelization tool has become a vital ministry for those who need it most. We were so grateful that we had this program established when the COVID-19 pandemic began, as we have been able to continue to serve our faithful every Sunday.
“I have the pleasure of reading thoughtful ‘thank you’ notes each day from viewers, who share their heartfelt appreciation for the televised Mass,” she said. “The DSA donors are cherished members of our faith family, and I sincerely appreciate their generosity by joining the diocese in this evangelization effort.”
In a letter to potential donors, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito explained that the DSA supports 47 local Catholic ministries.
“As a DSA donor, you will provide educational opportunities, basic support and a more stable future to these important programs and the people served by them,” he said.
Frankie Chevere, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Palm Beach, said the DSA accounts for about 20 percent of his agency’s budget.
“I would encourage every person, parishioner or friend of the church who hears about the DSA or is considering contributing to the DSA, that it is money well invested in the wellbeing of the most vulnerable people in need,” he said. “The money that they contribute to the DSA, almost all of it is going to go to give direct services to the people who need it most in our diocese, including tangible economic assistance.”
While all parishes fill needs in their communities and beyond, the DSA serves many obligations that are shared by the faithful, such as Catholic education and clergy formation programs.
“Every parish community probably has the same type of needs that they’re trying to meet, but when you look at it overall, I think the diocese has a more regional focus to help out,” said Vito Gendusa, chief financial officer of the diocese.
He said the DSA has rebounded nicely from 2020, when the pandemic took a toll on fundraising across the board, while the needs increased for direct assistance, TV and web-based Masses, and other programs. Gendusa sees the big picture of how the DSA supports ministries in the five-county diocese.
“Without the DSA, we wouldn’t be able to help so many people in the diocese who really are in need,” he said.
Gendusa expressed gratitude for the faithful who contribute annually to the appeal. “We’re very thankful for everyone who contributes to the diocese. It really makes a difference.”
There are multiple ways to contribute to the Diocesan Services Appeal, including:
• Online at https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/offices/development/diocesan-services-appeal/.
• By check, payable to Diocesan Services Appeal, and sent by mail to Diocesan Services Appeal, 9995 N. Military Trail, P.O. Box 109650, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410-9650.
• By phone, contacting Joette Irish at 561-775-9568 with credit cards, debit cards or automatic transfers.
Contact Shannon Vogele at 561-775-9590 to inquire about your pledge balance, matching gifts or gifts of stock, which can offer donors greater tax savings.
Many companies will match the charitable gifts of their employees as a benefit of their employment, which is an excellent way to double and sometimes triple the impact of your personal donation. Check with your employer or human resources department to see if they have a matching gift program.
For general questions about the DSA, call Jennifer Trefelner at 561-775-9529.
