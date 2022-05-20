PALM BEACH GARDENS | Women and men religious who are serving or have served in the Diocese of Palm Beach were honored May 14, 2022, at the vigil Mass at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided as they renewed their vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, requesting prayerful support and the intercession of Mary to help them faithfully live their promises.
Sister Jadwiga Drapala, of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ, who is the diocesan delegate for religious, announced at the start of Mass that 13 of the religious are celebrating significant anniversaries of profession. Four of the jubilarians were able to attend the liturgy.
This year’s religious jubilarians are:
• 70 years: Mercy Sister Margaret Crowley; Carmelite Sister Suzanne Marie Ronan; and Dominican Sister Elizabeth Ross.
• 65 years: Mercy Sister Marylouise Fennell; Charity Sister Dorothy Mangan; Dominican Sister Mary Therese Napolitan; and Sister Regina Tutzo of the Mary Immaculate Claretian Missionary Sisters.
• 60 years: Blessed Sacrament Sister Laura Cavanaugh; Passionist Brother Augustine Lowe; Sister Carleen Cekal of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; Franciscan Sister Mary Murphy; Franciscan Sister Bernardone Rock.
• 25 years: Sister Mercedes Dominguez of the Mary Immaculate Claretian Missionary Sisters.
Reflecting during his homily on the day’s Gospel reading, Bishop Barbarito focused on the words of Jesus: “Love one another as I have loved you.” During the month of May, the bishop said, there are all kinds of celebrations: weddings, first Communions, confirmations and ordinations. It’s also a time to appreciate those who choose to live in consecrated service to God’s people.
“Tonight, we are very privileged to celebrate the vocation of men and women to the religious life, especially celebrating significant anniversaries of their religious profession,” he said. “Religious life reminds us – we are grateful to you for living your call so faithfully in such a wonderful manner – that all of us have a call. May not be as a religious, may not be as a priest, maybe as a married couple.
“But we are called by God in order that we might fulfill in ourselves what he has put before us as our plan for life,” Bishop Barbarito said, “and it’s in that that we find our happiness, that we find our meaning, that we find our purpose, but always realizing, always realizing that we are made by him to love,” just as St. Therese of Lisieux said her vocation was to love.
Many of the jubilarians or their religious communities provided information to the diocese about their service and personal histories.
The ministry of Sister Cavanaugh, originally from southern California, has revolved around helping the poor in New York, Louisiana, Arizona, Fort Pierce and Belle Glade as a teacher and youth leader. She worked for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Palm Beach for more than 25 years. She and Sister Anne Meehan are now being called to live in a retirement community in Philadelphia.
“Carrying many years of memories of friends, people in ministry, blessings and sorrows, they will leave the diocese in June,” their order said.
Born in Chicago, Sister Cekal grew up in Florida. After entering the School Sisters of Notre Dame and two years of training, she became a teacher, then served on a novitiate team.
“I arrived in West Palm Beach in 2000, having previously served eight years on our provincial leadership team. Now, 22 years later, I look back on some of the most blessed and profound years of my life,” she said. “First at St. Ann Parish as co-director of community services with Sister Oliver Hudon, SSND, and in 2003 beginning St. Ann Place, a homeless outreach center in downtown West Palm Beach. Last year I retired and now volunteer at the center.”
Sister Dominguez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, said she professed perpetual vows in 2002. “I took as my motto the phrase that wants to summarize my deep desire to follow the Lord: ‘May my “yes” remain in the heart of God and my will in his hands.’ Through all these years I have shared my missionary life with many sisters who have enriched me. I thank the Lord for this religious family of which I am a part, and I ask the Lord to always grant me the availability to be in his hands.”
From New Jersey, Sister Mangan taught in schools there and in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our visits also included the jail, shut-in parishioners and the hospital. As we entered, chickens would run in front of us from the empty operating room,” she said. After earning a master’s degree in deaf education, she served as a teacher of the deaf for 15 years.
Sister Murphy, a Franciscan Sister of Allegany in New York, served for many years as a school administrator in Kingston, Jamaica. In 2006, she joined St. Mary Medical Center in West Palm Beach as a chaplain.
“My prayer has always been ‘Here I am, Lord. I’ve come to serve you – use me.’ After all these years I am so amazed and humbled that my loving Lord called me to walk this spiritual path,” she said.
Professing first vows in 1962, Sister Rock, of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, has shared her love of music with many as a teacher, choral director and composer. Most recently, she taught college music courses at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary.
“Following in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known as a troubadour and a singer of the praises of God throughout his life, Sister Bernardone cherishes the beauty of the earth and all its creatures which, each in its own way, sings the praises of its Creator through simplicity or grandeur of life,” according to her religious order.
Sister Tutzo was born in France and moved with her family to Spain at age 3. From 1988 to 2002, she was director of Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach when she helped establish the School of Christian Formation in 1995.
“My congregation has been founded to proclaim the Good News to every human being, and by our life, work and prayer contribute to the renewal of the Church,” Sister Tutzo said. “Our foundress used to say “… and journeying to our heavenly homeland, let us make easy the same way to others.”
For more information on religious life in the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/vocations/discernment.html or contact Sister Jadwiga Drapala at jdrapala@diocesepb.org or 561-775-9586.
