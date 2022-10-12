PLB Blue 1

Following the Blue Mass, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito poses with local public safety officials who attended the annual liturgy.
PLB Blue 2

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito talks about the little-known connections between St. Francis of Assisi and St. Michael the archangel during the Blue Mass.

PALM BEACH GARDENS  |  Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito welcomed law enforcement and emergency personnel to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola on Oct. 4, for the annual Blue Mass, thanking them for their selfless service to local communities.

“We know that many of you could not be present with us this morning because you are doing what you do,” he said. “So many of you are on the west coast of Florida assisting in the hurricane relief.”

PLB Blue 3

A police color guard processes into the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola at the start of the Blue Mass Oct. 4, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.