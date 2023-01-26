BOCA RATON  |  A one-day Women of Grace healing conference is coming to St. John the Evangelist Parish, 10300 Yamato Road in Boca Raton, featuring well-known Catholic television/radio host and author Johnnette Benkovic Williams, founder and president of the nonprofit Living His Life Abundantly International Inc.

The conference will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with registration/coffee at 8 a.m., welcome and opening prayer at 9, and three talks by Williams: “Heart Wounds: What are They and What Causes Them?,” “Discovering and Healing Our Heart Wounds” and “God’s Healing Power and Mercy.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.