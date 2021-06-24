ROYAL PALM BEACH | “The No One Buried Alone Ministry is a ministry that shows everyone is someone and all are God’s children,” said Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery director Daniel Lewis. The ministry marked 10 years of compassion services in the Diocese of Palm Beach, June 19, 2021 at a special service where 100 cremains were interred, including that of three infants.
The No One Buried Alone Ministry began in May 2011 after the death of a 100-year-old patient Victoria Scalia at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, where Father Gabriel Ghanoum has been the director of Spiritual Care since 2010. It was Father Ghamoum’s initiative to take care of this patient and other deceased individuals who were without known relatives.
“No one comes into this world alone, but how many leave the world alone?” asked Father Ghanoum.
He then reached out to Adriana Gorrondona at the Palm Beach County Department of Human Services and staff at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery to provide a compassion service and burial for these individuals’ unclaimed cremated remains. If families are unable to be identified, Palm Beach Human Resources assumes the care of the cremated remains and conducts a national and international search for any possible relatives. If after three months the cremated remains go unclaimed, Palm Beach Human Resources signs over the ashes to Father Ghanoum, deeming him the legal guardian of the individual’s cremated remains. He then collaborates with Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery to conduct a compassion service and inter them in the Compassionate Crypt of St. Joseph of Arimathea, dedicated to the saint who, according to the Gospels, assumed the responsibility for the burial of Jesus after his crucifixion.
Since then, Father Ghanoum has claimed hundreds of cremated remains from various funeral homes throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach and has seen to their proper burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach. He expressed that it is a sad but unfortunate truth that many of the elderly in nursing homes and homeless indigent people pass away with no one to bury them. The cemetery has been able to provide a dignified burial for more than 700 deceased and the departed vary in age, gender, race and religious affiliations.
“Without the collaboration of the cemetery and the county, this work of mercy would not be possible,” the priest said.
At the June 19 service, Father Ghanoum stood over row after row of small black boxes that held the cremated remains of individuals he considers his “adopted family.” He gave a powerful funeral service by incorporating Christian and Jewish passages and rites, bringing inclusivity to all the members that were being adopted, as their personal religious beliefs are sometimes unknown. Father Ghanoum tenderly kissed each urn as he stated, “I love you,” while each name was read out loud. He also asked the community to each take a few names of the deceased and pray for them and their families and friends. As the ceremony concluded, the interment finished off with the song of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”
What made this service a memorable one in the ministry’s history was a special presentation from Katarina Bleichner, a 16-year-old student from Miami who collaborated with Father Ghanoum on the No One Buried Alone ministry.
In her address to those present at the service, Katarina said, “All of us who participate in the program in various ways and on the days of funeral services become the surrogate family to these members of the community, who have passed away without family or friends that can be located. We become these individuals’ ‘human family,’ united by our shared humanness, as we honor the dignity and life of each and every person adopted into the program.”
Katarina also welcomed Dr. Daniel Lichtstein, a Dean from the University of Miami Medical School regional campus, who shared his experiences of impacting and influencing medical students and residents in their training programs. The teen stated that Dr. Lichtstein fosters an environment that encourages students to “remember our connection in humanness in medicine, helping to shape the path and way these emerging doctors will treat human beings while providing care and healing.”
She continued, “Myself, as a young person in high school, with a calling and planning a career path into medicine, I am reminded that we need to care for one another during our living experiences and during our transitions, including while dying.”
Katarina stated, “It is helpful for us to remember that we do not know where life will take us and what situations we may encounter, especially at the end of our lives. We may find ourselves one day in the same position as these members who have been adopted, without having known family or friends. If there is one kind gesture that we can offer to a fellow brother or sister of our human family, it is to be there as they transition and be offered a dignified burial service.”
Lewis added, “Families are grateful that someone was able to receive the cremated remains and provide a prayerful resting place for the deceased. Every life has a story, good or bad and everyone that comes to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery has a final resting place on sacred grounds; they can all rest in peace.”
To learn more about Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, visit ourqueen.org. Follow the cemetery: @OurLadyQueenofPeaceCemetery.
