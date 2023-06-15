St. Peter Hispanic Ministry

Father Don Finney, pastor of St. Peter in Jupiter, second from right, poses with Deacon Serge Dube, second from left, and Sisters Marta Tobon, left, and Sister Manuela Gutierrez of the Guadalupan Missionaries of the Holy Spirit at the parish Hispanic ministry celebration.
Father Don Finney, pastor of St. Peter in Jupiter, celebrates Mass with fellow clergy May 25, 2023, marking the 20th anniversary of hosting weekly liturgies in Spanish at the parish.

JUPITER  |  St. Peter Parish celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Hispanic ministry May 25, 2023, with a Mass presided by pastor, Father Don Finney, and concelebrated with four other priests and four deacons.

The guest priests were Father Alfredo Hernández, rector and president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, and Father Nestor Rodriguez, pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton, both of whom were instrumental in organizing the Hispanic community at St. Peter. Also present were Father Jean Boulin, who served at St. Peter for more than 10 years, and Father Wesler Hilaire, parochial vicar at St. Peter.

