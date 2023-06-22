Communications office

Jennifer Trefelner, in the red dress, with members of the communications and development offices of the Diocese of Palm Beach holding certificates of appreciation and the recent Florida Public Relations Association awards.

 COURTESY

PORT ST. LUCIE  |  The Diocese of Palm Beach recently received three awards from the Treasure Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association for excellence in public relations, marketing and communications. The local Image Awards competition is conducted annually to recognize outstanding public relations programs and to encourage and promote the development of public relations professionals in the area.

There are four different types of awards: Award of Distinction, Image Award, Judges Award and Grand All Image Award. The diocese received an Award of Distinction and Judges Award for the successful promotion of its 2022 Diocesan Services Appeal campaign. The diocese also received a social media Award of Distinction for successful efforts to grow its Facebook outreach.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.