Students from St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach carry a statue of Mary depicting her as pregnant during the Steps for Life rosary walk Oct. 1, 2022.
The Pledge of Allegiance is recited before the rosary walk at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach.
A group from St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton participate in the Steps for Life rosary walk Oct. 1, 2022.

DELRAY BEACH  |  As significant as the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling was in overturning the Roe vs. Wade decision, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito said, pro-life work continues. There are still unmet needs among women who find themselves confronted with a difficult situation.

“Encouraging respect for life goes far beyond opposition to abortion, as important as that is, and includes the care of the entire person, from the moment of conception in the womb until natural death,” he said during the Steps for Life Mass Oct. 1 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach. The liturgy led up to the annual rosary walk fundraiser for Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

