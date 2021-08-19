A new season of the School of Christian Formation is now in session. Beginning in August and running until May 2022, the three-year, in-person education opportunity offers a firm foundation in 12 courses (four segments per year) presenting a window into topics ranging from an introduction to the Bible, historic overview of the church and Christology to ecclesiology, liturgy sacraments, morality, social justice, Vatican II and more.
In the introductory video on the diocesan website, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito encourages wide participation.
“I invite you to consider becoming a part of our School of Christian Formation. It is a wonderful experience of growth …and faith, and a great blessing for the people of your parishes,” he said. “Please consider being a part of it and know that it is a blessing for you and for your faith community.”
Originally developed in 1995 as a Spanish-language outreach, the course of study unites Latino and Hispanic communities to learn the beauty of the faith and live out those lessons in the community and their respective parishes. Most importantly, the classes personally bring them closer to Jesus.
According to Claretian Missionary Sister Regina Tutzo, the three-year program emerged from her insight that lay people lacked the theological basis found in seminary studies. Collaborating with her colleagues, they began to research the necessary components to build a curriculum grounded in the fundamentals of the faith.
The program has become a model of how to have a well-formed comprehension of the Catholic faith. Bible studies and personal daily devotions are good disciplines but learning about the composite of Catholic faith spurs growth and nourishment of the soul while deepening spirituality as relationships are transformed.
Graduates, like Bonita Lay from Philadelphia, said it was advice from a priest that “wherever you go, wherever you land, make sure you’re fed.” Being a lifelong learner, she did. Answering the call came by way of a bulletin notice for the classes.
Diane Kent said the course was a good fit for her. As she grew, it affected her internally as well as in relationships. Her most significant segment was Christology.
“I felt like (it) was written just for me. It spoke very deeply to my mind and my heart,” Kent said. “I felt a sense of the person of Jesus Christ,” adding that her awareness of Him became more real, nourishing her connection to the Lord.
Faith development is a lifelong pursuit, and the School of Christian Formation provides the means to achieve foundational milestones. Students may audit single courses for credit or follow the entire three-year program at multiple locations. Mainly designed to orient the candidate for ministry, the lessons reflect an academic platform that is theologically sound, professionally competent and academically rigorous.
Throughout the deaneries – from Vero Beach to Boca Raton – the topics are covered in depth, taught by professors with a bachelor’s or master’s degrees of divinity, a master’s degree in theology. The program culminates with a retreat at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens and a graduation ceremony, during which each graduate receives an Agents of Evangelization certificate.
Graduation is not the end, but the place where participants are launched to go into the world as light, as written in Daniel 12:3: “But those with insight shall shine brightly like the splendor of the firmament, And those who lead the many to justice shall be like the stars forever.”
Carolyn Dean, an elementary music educator at St. Helen School in Vero Beach, kicked off the night classes Aug. 9. Her lively style made the spirituality module come alive. Keeping a timely pace, she used a PowerPoint presentation and followed a basic outline for notation of significant details like the extensive backgrounds of the authors.
“I’ve been teaching these classes for about 10 years,” she said.
She recommends attendees purchase a copy of the companion book, adding that it isn’t a requirement. Anyone who desires to serve in any capacity within the church is required to complete the School of Christian Formation, whether they be priests, nuns, future deacons or lay people.
“Your typical adult Catholic doesn’t know about their faith very well,” she said. “We are faced with all kinds of false teaching, so we need to be equipped with knowledge.”
Deacon Bob Laquerre made an earnest appeal to those seeking to know more. He said facilitators make the courses fun and interesting.
“I tell anyone, if your heart is open to this and you want to learn about your faith, come on in.” All that is needed is your time, “and we take care of the rest.”
The diocese seeks to make the courses accessible to everyone regardless of limitations. Each six-week session is broken down to only $10 per class, plus the textbook. Anyone actively involved in ministry is welcome to seek financial support from their parish or contact the office for the School of Christian Formation. No one will be turned down for lack of funds.
Young professionals become well-acquainted with the importance to carry out a personal mission. A recent graduate, Johanna Bejarano, looked to the future.
“I’d like to continue studying the theology of the history of church with the goal of teaching,” she said.
For more information, contact School of Christian Formation, Angelica Aguilera 561.775.9544 or visit https://www.diocesepb.org/ministriesoffices/ministries/school-of-christian-formation/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.