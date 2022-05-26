BOCA RATON | The Diocese of Palm Beach honors its Catholic high school graduates, particularly the valedictorians and salutatorians, with senior spotlights. In the last of three articles shining a light on excellence in Catholic education, the Florida Catholic spoke with top seniors at St. John Paul II Academy.
A big part of high school is the social aspect: making friends, enjoying athletic events and other activities. Finding a balance between academic work and the fun is important for students, especially as graduating seniors look back at the past four years. Achieving a healthy balance is a significant accomplishment.
For Jamee Roegiers, class of 2022 valedictorian at St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton, and Cole Engelke, salutatorian, being able to maintain that balance is a source of pride.
Jamee, the daughter of Rick and Susie Roegiers, said being able to do well academically was important, but not letting that hinder her social life was the icing on the cake.
“I’m probably most proud of where I’m at with my social life,” said Cole, the son of George Engelke and Michel Pastor-Engelke. “I knew one person coming in, but now I’m friends with basically everybody. That’s probably what I’m most proud of.”
Both students said athletics was an enriching part of their high school years. Jamee competed in soccer all four years, lacrosse for three years and cheerleading this past year, which she said was “definitely a highlight of my senior year.” Cole’s sports were basketball as a freshman and lacrosse all four years.
“I feel like being so busy and doing so many extracurricular activities, that just made it even better,” he said.
Agreeing, Jamee said, “I feel like the friends I’ve made also have the same kind of mindset, so we were able to push each other. We could go out and do stuff, but then we’d all be like, ‘OK, I have to go home and do homework,’ or study together.”
For all students, faculty and staff, coping with COVID-19 the past two years was a huge challenge.
The second part of their sophomore year they were completely at home, Cole said. Their junior year, students had the option to go to in-person classes or stay at home, unless they tested positive for the virus; then they had to stay home for two weeks.
“Honestly, I think it was harder last year just because transitioning between being fully in-person and then going at-home for two weeks, you know it’s a tough transition to just flip the switch like that,” he said.
Calling it a weird time, Jamee added that it was good to have the attendance options, which was not always the case in public schools. “I think we got lucky going to a smaller school. It was still definitely tough,” she said.
Part of the benefits of attending a Catholic high school was participating in Kairos retreats at St. John Paul II, Jamee said, calling it “the coolest experience I’ve ever had.”
“I was able to create bonds with people I don’t normally talk to, and I still get to talk to them now, which was really great. I also just love all the opportunities that Catholic school gives me, like I go to rosary every Friday morning because one of my teachers offers it,” she said.
Even though Cole is Lutheran, he enjoyed learning about the Catholic faith and attending school Masses. Again, because of the pandemic, it was extra-special to get the entire school together for liturgies.
Jamee, who credits her Latin teacher, Joseph Cunningham, with impacting her, will attend the University of Florida in the fall. She might major in history or English with a minor in education, then head to law school, just like her mentor.
Cunningham was “my biggest role model, and I actually want to do what he does. So, he’s a teacher now, but he was a lawyer before that, so I want to do something like that,” she said.
Cole’s college plan is to attend the University of Alabama honors college and major in chemical engineering with a concentration in biomedical engineering. He wants to attend graduate school and possibly pursue a doctorate in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
He said Mary Jo Foley, who was his honors chemistry teacher in sophomore year and a stickler for things like spelling and neatness, helped him develop good study habits.
“I’m glad I took that class because it really did shape my character as a student,” Cole said.
To learn more about St. John Paul II Academy, visit https://www.sjpii.net/ or call 561-314-2100. Follow the school on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay updated on the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools at www.diocesepbschools.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @diocesepbschools.
